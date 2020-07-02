Antonio Brown Makes Cryptic Instagram Post to Seahawks Fans

After working out with Russell Wilson, Antonio Brown posted a video from the quarterback’s field and campaigned for the Seattle Seahawks to sign him. Brown had a simple message for fans and indirectly to the Seahawks after working out with Wilson at his San Diego home.

“Who would like to see this on Sundays 🤔 ? that was fun !!!!!!!!!!” Brown noted on Instagram.

Brown initially posted videos from the workout to his Instagram Story but fans began to notice what appeared to be Wilson’s logo in the middle of the field. Wilson frequently posts videos from the same field during the offseason as the quarterback has a home in San Diego. During the 2019 offseason, Wilson invited his Seahawks teammates for an extended period of workouts and team bonding activities.

The wide receiver later reposted a fan’s comments tagging Wilson, and finally confirmed he was working out with Wilson with an Instagram post. Brown also tagged the San Diego location essentially confirming it was Wilson’s house.

Here is a look at the video Brown posted with Wilson.

The Seahawks Are in ‘Wait & Review Mode’ With Brown

Throughout the offseason, the Seahawks have been mentioned as a possible destination for Brown. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that the Seahawks are in “wait and review mode” when it comes to Brown. The NFL has yet to release their findings from their investigation into sexual assault accusations which could result in a lengthy suspension.

“Brown needs a conclusion on the total examination of his case by the NFL,” Anderson noted to Twitter. “A lot of time has passed. Will time already missed mean time served towards potential punishment, or additional games. As for Seattle, based on several probes & convos, I gather it’s in wait & review mode.”

The Athletic’s Jay Glazier believes teams are waiting to see what Brown’s punishment from the NFL will be if he is signed. The challenge is the NFL may not reveal Brown’s suspension details unless he is signed by a team.

“There’s actually a bunch of teams,” Glazier explained. “I know it came out that Seattle and Baltimore had interest. They still haven’t been given any indication from the NFL about any punishment or suspension for Brown or if they’re going to put him on the commissioner’s exempt list. I think once there’s an indication about which way they go, I think there will be teams that will be in the fray, absolutely.”

Seattle Has Reportedly Had ‘Serious & Ongoing’ Talks with AB

Last season, Wilson went on record saying he was in favor of the Seahawks signing Brown. Working out with Wilson does not mean Brown will sign with the Seahawks, but it is far from insignificant.

Given we are still in the midst of a pandemic, workouts are not the easiest thing to orchestrate and shows just how interested Wilson is in the Seahawks taking a chance on Brown. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps noted that the Seahawks have had “serious and ongoing” discussions with Brown.

“I said this a month ago on @710ESPNSeattle these discussions are serious and ongoing,” Heaps noted on Twitter. “A lot needs to happen between now and when Antonio Brown gets signed but my feeling is there is a strong likelihood Brown is going to get another opportunity.”

