Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Hosts Workout With 7-Time Pro Bowl Receiver

Last we checked in with Antonio Brown, he was working out with Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith. Now, the stakes are a bit higher after Brown posted a video working out at what appears to be Russell Wilson’s field at his San Diego, California home. Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s Ben Arthur alerted fans to several videos Brown posted to his Instagram Story of the receiver in pads and a helmet running routes for Wilson.

A fan tagged Wilson in the video, and Brown also posted that to his Story. This has added significance given NFL Network’s Mike Silver’s recent report that the Seahawks are one of the teams with a potential interest in signing Brown. During an interview with ESPN last season, Wilson confirmed that he pushed for the Seahawks to sign Brown.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson explained. “Trying to find every way to win, I think both of those guys, I’ve been around both of those guys [Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon]. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receiver, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So, any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that you definitely want to.”

The Seahawks Are Reportedly Having ‘Internal Discussions’ on Signing AB

Silver reported that the Seahawks and Ravens are two teams having “internal discussions” about signing Brown. The receiver is a free-agent but is awaiting word on a potential NFL suspension based on their investigation into sexual assault accusations.

“I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks,” Silver explained. “Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition, assuming there is a suspension.”

Smith also appears to be working out with Brown and Wilson.

The Seahawks Are Reportedly Doing Their ‘Due Diligence’ on Brown

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that the Seahawks are doing their “usual due diligence” on Brown. Henderson added that “a lot would have to be sorted out” before the Seahawks would sign Brown.

“Geno Smith and Antonio Brown had been training together in Miami,” Henderson noted on Twitter. “This is the three of them at Russell Wilson’s place in the San Diego area. The Seahawks have looked into Brown, doing their usual due diligence. A lot would have to be sorted out on his end before anything happens.”

Not everyone is buying the idea that Wilson is able to convince the Seahawks to sign Brown. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta noted that a lot of players workout together but that does not mean they will end up on the same team. Brown was spotted working out with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earlier this offseason.

“Your friendly reminder that players working out together might just be players working out together,” Condotta tweeted.

