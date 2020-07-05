Seahawks Are the Top Choice of 4-Time All-Pro: Report

Antonio Brown nearly broke the internet after posting a video of his workout at Russell Wilson’s house. This prompted the Seattle Seahawks rumors to intensify even more. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo told Seattle 950 KJR that sources have informed him that Brown’s preference is to sign with the Seahawks.

“When the Tampa Bay thing came up the other day, I spoke to someone close to Antonio Brown and [I] said all along I’ve been told the Tampa Bay thing is not going to happen,” Garafolo noted. “And that person said, ‘All I know is he wants to go to Seattle.’ Usually, I tell your social media people ‘Don’t tweet off of the interview.’ Go ahead, go nuts. Tweet off that [information]. That’s what I was told, from someone close to him, that he wants to go to Seattle. They just don’t know if it’s going to wind up happening. Listen, put it all together. There is interest from Seattle. There is certainly an interest from Russell Wilson. See, I think it’s a quarterback driven thing.”

Brown may want the Seahawks, but that does not necessarily mean it is going to happen. All indications are the Seahawks are exploring signing Brown just as they did last season.

It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks move from exploration into action before training camp. The NFL has yet to announce whether Brown will be facing a suspension if he signs with a team as a result of their investigation into sexual assault accusations.

Russell Wilson Would ‘Love’ for the Seahawks to Sign Antonio Brown

What is clear is that Wilson is a proponent of the Seahawks taking a chance on Brown. The question is whether Wilson’s lobbying will be enough for the Seahawks to make the move. It turned out it was not last season after the receiver was released by the Patriots, and the Seahawks opted to claim Josh Gordon rather than sign Brown.

Garafolo went on to mention Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson as two other quarterbacks that would enjoy throwing passes to Brown next season. He noted that despite the quarterback’s preferences, the Buccaneers and Ravens do not look likely at this time.

“Russell Wilson, as you can tell, would love for him [Brown] to be on the other end of his passes,” Garafolo continued. “I think the Seahawks know that, and I would not rule out the Seahawks’ interest. And I’d throw another team in there, Houston with Deshaun Watson. And there are other teams that would be interested in Antonio Brown, but my understanding is he’s got a select few that he would go to. He wants to go to ones with a good, exciting quarterback and a team that can win and the Seahawks fit both of those right there.”

Brown Teased a Potential Seahawks’ Signing on Instagram

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown has been able to have a tour of workouts with NFL quarterbacks across the country. Prior to Wilson, Brown’s workouts included Jackson along with Dwayne Haskins. Brown hinted at his desire to sign with the Seahawks after posting a video of himself catching passes in Wilson’s backyard.

“Who would like to see this on Sundays 🤔 ?” Brown asked on Instagram. “That was fun !!!!!!!!!!”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Free-Agent WR Josh Gordon’s Suspension Tied to Tragedy