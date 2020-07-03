Seahawks Free-Agent WR Josh Gordon’s Suspension Tied to Tragedy

Seattle Seahawks free agent Josh Gordon has applied for NFL reinstatement for the upcoming season but the wide receiver’s lawyer Adam Kenner recently revealed new details on what led to his suspension at the end of 2019. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gordon’s brother passed away last November which proved to be a tipping point to the wide receiver relapsing.

“Josh had a lapse because of his brother’s death,” Kenner explained to Pelissero. “That set him back. But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what’s proper, and understand how to manage these issues. He’s installed the right team around him to make sure he’s on the right path. He understands he’s been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this.”

Gordon has been open about his battle with substance abuse. During a 2017 GQ interview, Gordon discussed his old ritual of using drugs and alcohol before games.

“I used to make a ritual of it before every game,” Gordon explained. “If I had already been drug tested that week, or the day before the game, I knew I had a couple days to buy to clean my system. Even before I was getting tested for alcohol, prior to my DWI in 2014, I would take the biggest bong rip I could. And try to conceal all the smell off all my clothes. I’d be dressed up to go to the game. A bunch of guys smoke weed before the game. But we’re not talking about them. I would have these little pre-made shots. I used to love Grand Marnier. …And I would drink probably like half a glass, or a couple shots to try and warm my system up, basically. To get the motor running. That’s what I would do for games.”

Gordon Applied for NFL Reinstatement in June

Pelissero also reported that Gordon officially applied for reinstatement on June 17. The wide receiver is a free agent that has been mentioned a potential option for the Seahawks to re-sign.

“Free-agent WR Josh Gordon submitted his letter applying for reinstatement Wednesday, source said,” Pelissero explained on Twitter. “Still only 29, Gordon has been in Seattle, running routes and preparing for his return. The hope is to get his indefinite suspension lifted in time for training camp.”

There has not been a timetable released on the NFL’s eventual decision, but the receiver is hoping to hear an update by the start of the season. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had nothing but positive things to say about Gordon when he was in Seattle.

“We saw Josh really at a really high level the whole time he was here,” Carroll explained, per Boston.com. “The work ethic he brought was one, but his getting along with people and being good to work with and to talk to and all of that and to deal with on a regular basis, really he was great.”

Gordon Has Been Working Out in Seattle

Gordon appears to have made the Pacific Northwest his home for the time being. The wide receiver has been posting photos of his workouts in Seattle and was recently spotted doing on-field work with several Seahawks players. The big question for the Seahawks appears to be whether they will bring back Gordon or take a chance on Antonio Brown.

The former Pro Bowl receiver was seen working out with Russell Wilson at his San Diego home. Wilson admitted last season that he pushed for the Seahawks to sign Brown and Gordon.

“Whether it’s Josh Gordon or Antonio Brown, there’s a strong sense the #Seahawks will eventually take a chance to upgrade at receiver,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted on June 23.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell believes that the Seahawks are more likely to sign Gordon than Brown.

“For those fired up–positively and negatively–about Antonio Brown training with Russell Wilson: Josh Gordon’s chances for reinstatement and playing for the #Seahawks again in 2020 are far better than Antonio Brown’s,” Bell explained on Twitter.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Makes Cryptic Instagram Post to Seahawks Fans