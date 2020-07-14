Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reveals Daily Routine During Global Pandemic

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is serious about being the best in the game. After all, you don’t earn $503 million over 12 years for being mediocre. In his just-released GQ Magazine spread, writer Clay Skipper detailed the August cover star’s intense daily routine.

“He’s up at 7 a.m., often with no alarm. He flips on TV, usually ESPN—where occasionally he’ll find that he’s the topic of discussion—drinks his coffee, then drinks a pre-workout supplement concoction, in that order. At 9 a.m., a workout: an hour for arms, an hour-and-a-half for legs. Then he eats lunch, after which some days he has a virtual meeting with teammates and coaches or he plays video games. Only in this narrow noon-to-2 p.m. window, though. He doesn’t ‘want to get lost in playing video games all day.’ During the season he swears them off.

“He’s become an avid golfer, and 3 p.m. is tee time, if COVID-19 restrictions allow him to play. If not, that’s when he hits the Peloton, using the screen name 2PM, a nod to his fascination with time and a reference to his full name, Patrick Mahomes II. He’s as fierce on a stationary bike as he is on the field. “I’m so damn competitive that I kill myself,” he tells me. “I see the leaderboard, and I see that, like, Brian from North Carolina is catching me, and I’m like: ‘There’s no way.’” Better, he’s found, to ride alone, where he opts for 30-minute scenic routes, riding to sunsets. By 5 p.m. he’s hanging out with Brittany and their two dogs. Then dinner and TV. Bedtime is 9:30, 10 at the latest.”

It’s quite a disciplined regimen for the 24 year old. But, when you’re already regarded as one of the best to throw a football, then a strict lifestyle comes with some sacrifice.

Mahomes Has Bold Response to Those Who Criticize His Race

As a biracial athlete, Mahomes understands he might be the subject of criticism. However, he tells Skipper he’s not only proud of his upbringings, but those feelings have never wavered.

“I’ve seen how people, on Twitter, have tweeted and said, ‘Oh, you’re not full Black.’ But I’ve always just had the confidence and believed in who I am. And I’ve known that I’m Black. And I’m proud to be Black. And I’m proud to have a white mom too. I’m just proud of who I am. And I’ve always had that confidence in myself.”

That belief has translated to an incredible display of activism off the field, using his voice to join initiatives that matter to him, including LeBron James’ More Than A Vote campaign and speaking to Commissioner Roger Goodell about the NFL officially condemning police brutality and recognizing that Black lives do matter.

“I understand my platform. I understand that my part in the video is a big part of it. I’m in the middle of negotiating my next contract, to hopefully be a Kansas City Chief for a long time, but I still thought this was important enough and this was something that had to be said. It wasn’t something I could sit back on and worry about my next contract, because I needed to use my platform to help. Sometimes it’s not about money. It’s not about fame. It’s about doing what’s right.”

