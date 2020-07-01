Chris Jones Insinuates He ‘Won’t Play’ Without a Long-Term Deal From Chiefs

Chris Jones Insinuates He ‘Won’t Play’ Without a Long-Term Deal From Chiefs

  • 10 Shares
  • Updated

Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones.

After months of subliminal messages, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones made his point pretty clear Tuesday night. In a series of tweets, the Super Bowl champion suggested that he’ll sit out the season if he and the team fail to agree to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the 25-year-old has “always viewed himself as a $20 million-plus” per-year player. Unfortunately, the Chiefs front office don’t share the same sentiment, hence the team’s stubbornness to finalize an extension. The analyst also continued by saying there’s “a lot of work to be done,” to reach the magic number and he’s not confident Jones will be back at Arrowhead Stadium next year.

A member of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time, Le’Veon Bell sat out the entire 2018 season after he and Pittsburgh couldn’t reach their own agreement for the second offseason in a row.

Jones’ tweet caught Bell’s attention. Shortly after, the New York Jets running back had a response of his own and praised Jones for standing his ground.

Should Jones decide he’ll ultimately play under the franchise tag, the former Mississippi State star will earn 16.1 million this upcoming season.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Jones’ Ultimatum

It didn’t take long for Chiefs Kingdom to fire off some responses of their own. While some could understand why Jones would rather play for a team willing to open their pocketbooks, other pleaded with the sack leader to stay one more season to buy general manager Brett Veach more time.

Jones recorded 31 sacks his last three seasons at Arrowhead Stadium. Just last year alone, the Mississippi native tallied nine sacks and deflected three passes in Super Bowl LIV to help Kansas City win its first title in 50 years. Jones, whose 87.6 grade came in at number seven among interior defensive linemen last year, also made it to his first career Pro Bowl in 2019.

 

Read More
, ,