Chiefs’ Frank Clark Provides Tragic Update on Family Member

Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to share a devastating update on a close relative, Gregory Clark, Jr., who passed away on Tuesday after battling the Coronavirus since May.

“Covid 19 recently took my cousin from our family. If you don’t think it’s serious it is. This is a tragedy man. Shit sucks. RIP Kuz Greg,” wrote the 27-year-old Pro Bowler.

Covid 19 recently took my cousin from our family. If you don’t think it’s serious it is. This is a tragedy man. Shit sucks. RIP Kuz Greg. Longtime Cuyahoga County Jail officer who died after contracting coronavirus was loving father, grandfather, pastor https://t.co/bpNYYI6xpm — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) July 9, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gregory Clark, 46, spent nearly half of his life impacting his community as a corrections professional and local pastor in the greater Cleveland, OH area. Not unlike hundreds of thousands of Americans over the first half of 2020, Clark’s fight against the Coronavirus ended in tragedy, leaving the Chiefs defensive end and other family members and friends in disbelief.

Gregory Clark’s Mom Details Son’s Gruesome COVID-19 Experience

In a story posted to Cleveland.com on Wednesday, Gregory Clark’s mother, Annie Clark, shared just how quickly the virus overtook her son.

According to the elder Clark, it took less than one week for Gregory to contract COVID-19 after being reassigned from his normal post at the Cuyahoga County Jail to a different downtown Cleveland jail in early May. Unfortunately from that point on, his condition deteriorated rapidly.

He quarantined in his home for about a week-and-a-half, and apologized to his mother because he couldn’t cook for her on Mother’s Day, an annual tradition. His condition worsened and an ambulance took him to MetroHealth on May 26. He was flown via emergency helicopter to the Cleveland Clinic on June 1, where he was put on a ventilator. His mother said he underwent multiple surgeries and blood transfusions. His lungs collapsed several times and his kidneys failed. His mother said last week he finally received three negative tests for the virus. He remained on a ventilator because of the damage to his lungs and other organs.

Just minutes after Frank Clark’s initial tweet, the Pro Bowl defender followed it up with a simple, but somber sentiment.

Gotta check on ya peoples. — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) July 9, 2020

ALSO READ: