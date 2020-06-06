Chiefs Re-Sign Former XFL Safety, Waive Second-Year Wide Receiver: Report

Fresh off the conclusion of their virtual offseason workout program, Kansas City Chiefs reportedly added a familiar face to their roster on Friday.

According to agent David Canter on Twitter, the Chiefs have now re-signed S Andrew Soroh, who initially tweeted his return to Kansas City back on April 25.

Soroh Returns From the XFL

The 24-year-old defensive back was a sixth-round defensive back pick by the XFL’s New York Guardians last October. Soroh went on to record 18 total tackles, one interception and one pass breakup before the league was disbanded.

The six-foot, 202-pound safety out of Florida Atlantic originally joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, but unfortunately was a part of the team’s final roster cuts before the regular season. While Soroh is viewed as a depth addition at this time, he should compete for training camp snaps with a Kansas City defensive backs group that has experienced some turnover since the Super Bowl, including the departures of S Jordan Lucas (Bears) and CB/S Kendall Fuller (Redskins) in free agency and new additions S L’Jarius Sneed and CB BoPete Keyes in the 2020 NFL Draft.

As noted by USA Today’s ChiefsWire, only one other safety — SMU’s Rodney Clemons — was added in Kansas City’s 18-player undrafted free agent class. While Soroh’s signing could be added insurance for a delayed return of second-year safety Juan Thornhill, neither Thornhill or the Chiefs have given any indication that he is behind schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL in December.

Chiefs Waive Second-Year WR Felton Davis

In a corresponding move to clear a roster spot for Soroh, the Chiefs have waived WR Felton Davis with a non-football injury designation, per the NFL’s official transaction report and confirmed by the Chiefs official website.

Like Soroh, the Michigan State product originally signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent following last year’s draft, but struggled with Achillies and shoulder injuries throughout the offseason and preseason. After being let go during the team’s final roster cuts, Davis eventually landed back on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list for the entirety of the 2019 season.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 212-pound wideout will now have the opportunity to sign with another NFL team, provided his health is in order.

