Chiefs Waive QB Shea Patterson, Re-Sign Former Backup Signal-Caller

Days after signing Patrick Mahomes to a mega contract extension, the Kansas City Chiefs are making more changes to their quarterback unit. On Friday, they waived former Michigan QB Shea Patterson.

During his time in Ann Arbor, Patterson recorded 68 touchdowns. After going undrafted this year, he signed with the reigning Super Bowl champions. Kansas City now have three quarterbacks to back up No. 15: Matt Moore, Chad Henne and Jordan Ta’amu.

Speaking of Moore, the veteran inked a one-year deal to remain at Arrowhead Stadium next season. Mahomes’ backup for two games last year, Moore was pivotal to the Chiefs not only becoming AFC West champions, but also maintaining an impressive 12-4 record.

In his short stint as starting QB, the 35-year-old completed 64% of his passes, resulting in 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. His final passer rating was 100.9, not bad for the Oregon State product.

Mahomes, Chiefs Front Office Speak Out About Extension

Moments after making Mahomes the richest man in sports history, Kansas City’s front office shared words of affirmation for the 24-year-old standout.

It began with Mahomes simply tweeting, “Here to stay.”

Through the team’s official site, Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt shared his thoughts:

“This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom. Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports. With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

Next came general manager Brett Veach:

“I’ve said from the beginning that Patrick is one of the most impressive players I’ve ever scouted, but I don’t think anyone could have envisioned everything he’s brought to our football team and community. His abilities are so rare, and to couple that with an incredible personality is outstanding. We’re going to continue to do everything we can to surround him with talent, and this deal provides us more flexibility to do that. He’s obviously an integral part to our success and we’re thrilled he’s going to be the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time.”

Finally, head coach Andy Reid chimed in:

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players. The best part is he’s still early in his career. He’s a natural leader and always grinding, whether that’s on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best. He’s a competitor and his teammates feed off his energy. He makes us all better as an organization and we are blessed he’s going to be our quarterback for years to come.”

Chiefs Kingdom, you’re in the beginning stages of a new dynasty in the NFL.

