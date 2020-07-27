Bears’ All-Pro Makes Emphatic Statement to Team About WR Allen Robinson

In his short time with the Chicago Bears, Cordarrelle Patterson became one of the most entertaining players on the team to watch, and he is also one of the most enjoyable social media follows, as well. The Bears signed the wide receiver and special teams ace to a two-year $10 million deal in 2019, and he certainly delivered the goods last season.

Patterson had his seventh career kickoff return for a touchdown against the Saints, and he was on both the first and second-team All-Pro squads last season, making the first team as a returner and the second team as a defensive special teams standout.

He also has taken to Twitter frequently to share his thoughts about his teammates (he always says good things), as well as who he might like his teammates to be (Patterson tried to recruit quarterbacks Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater this offseason). And now, Patterson has a very specific message for the Bears about one teammate in particular.

Cordarrelle Patterson to the Bears: Extend Allen Robinson Right Now

Bears’ wideout Allen Robinson’s potential contract extension has been one of the primary storylines surrounding the team this offseason. The team signed A-Rob to a three-year, $42 million deal in 2018, and he has been an easy choice for their offensive MVP ever since.

In his two seasons with Chicago, Robinson has 153 catches for 1,901 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he has been the favorite target of struggling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Clearly, Patterson sees and appreciates Robinson’s myriad talents, and he’s calling on the Bears to extend him.

Robinson was recently named the 93rd best player in the NFL, and when the Bears’ team Twitter account shared the news, Patterson tossed a blunt comment on the thread: “Extend my boy already.”

Robinson Has Been Non-Committal, Yet Hopeful About Contract

Robinson told David Kaplan on ESPN 1000 recently that he hasn’t spoken to the Bears in detail about a new contract, but he doubled down on his previous assertions that he wants to stay in Chicago.

“You know, I definitely understand that this isn’t my first time going into a new contract, so things definitely do take time,” Robinson told Kaplan. “I understand the business of it. For Bears fans: I love the city of Chicago. From the day that I signed here, I said I wanted to retire a Bear. So everyone knows where I stand on that. At the end of the day, I definitely think that’s something that has a possibility of getting done, but at the end of the day, it’s a business. There’s a lot that goes into it. We’ll see.”

Robinson has been downright vocal about his desire to remain in Chicago despite the team’s current question mark at the quarterback position. The Bears’ potential salary cap for 2021 isn’t looking promising, but that doesn’t mean they can’t find a way to get a deal done with Robinson. If they don’t, it would be both a surprise and a head-scratcher — and it would clearly upset some of his teammates.

