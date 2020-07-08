Miles Sanders & DeSean Jackson Compete in Foot Race [WATCH]

The Philadelphia Eagles have a need … a need for speed. And two skill players are showing that need off in Florida.

Miles Sanders and DeSean Jackson are down in Tampa working out together and posting videos of their training sessions. In one particular video, the two men line up next to each other and sprint 40 yards down the football field. Jackson, considered one of the fastest guys in the NFL, narrowly edges Sanders in the foot race. Sanders reached 20.9 miles per hour on the gun in 2019 while Jackson clocked in at 21.4 miles per hour.

Guess Sanders wasn’t kidding when he claimed he was shooting for NFL MVP honors in 2020. The second-year running back out of Penn State will be the Eagles’ bellcow as he attempts to shoot down the notion that the team needs a veteran back to help carry the load. LeSean McCoy and Devonta Freeman have been mentioned for that role, but maybe the conversation needs to end. Sanders is the real deal.

“I believe that’s why they drafted me in the first place,” Sanders told Sirius XM radio about taking on a larger role. “It was really just a switch, honestly, that turned. All of a sudden, I was a starting running back, and I didn’t start at the beginning of the season. So, I just looked at it as an opportunity, and I just attacked it.”

My confidence is through the roof and I know what I can do for this team, I ain’t apologizing for saying that, just don’t be surprised when it happen! — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) May 20, 2020

Brian Westbrook Predicts Breakout 2020 for Sanders

Brian Westbrook is one of the greatest rushers in Eagles’ franchise history. The Villanova product ranks third all-time with 5,995 yards on 1,308 career carries, trailing only LeSean McCoy and Wilbert Montgomery. He was also a dual-threat out of the backfield where he racked up 3,790 receiving yards (14th all-time).

Point is, Westbrook was really good. So, when he gives an opinion on the state of the Eagles’ current running backs, you should listen. The 40-year-old football analyst recently told Inside the Birds TV that Sanders is ready for a breakout 2020 campaign. He understands that the “burden” is on his shoulders. Westbrook shared the following comments:

He has to understand that the burden of carrying this team just may land on his shoulders. Of course we want Carson to be healthy, we want Carson to play 16 games plus the playoffs, but the burden of carrying this team may land on Miles Sanders’ shoulders. To me as I see it, he now understands, ‘The burden is going to be on my shoulders, I have to be willing to carry that.’ If you have that thought process — the same way with me — you work a little harder. You become a little tougher, mentally. You create that shell on you. And by doing that you become a better player. I think that year will be another breakout year for Miles.

Westbrook is a frequent contributor to FS1’s “First Things First” show and 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia where he shares his opinions on the regular. His insights are well respected around the league.

