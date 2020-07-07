DeSean Jackson Quotes Adolf Hitler, Eagles Pressured to Release Him

DeSean Jackson’s recovery from core muscle surgery isn’t his biggest issue anymore. The receiver is now under fire for sharing anti-Semitic quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Jackson, who inked a three-year deal with the Eagles last March, posted a passage from a book that included apparent quotes from Hitler saying that “the Jews will blackmail America” and “Negroes are the real Children of Israel.” The 33-year-old speedster had been posting support for long-time Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a polarizing political leader with anti-Semitic sentiment who called Hitler a “very great man” on multiple occasions.

Jackson highlighted the following passage, presumably from one of Farrakhan’s books (Snopes later reported them to be fabricated):

Hitler said, “because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America. The will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were. The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.”

DeSean Jackson, posts a quote from Hitler, says he’s not anti-Semitic and then highlights the particularly anti-Semitic part. As an Eagles fan, this is disgusting. Where is the response from the team and the NFL? pic.twitter.com/MFPmz0PyOY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2020

Jackson has since apologized for his insensitive remarks but is it too late? It’s a pretty unforgivable mistake. Hitler is universally regarded as the worst person in world history. He rose to unparalleled power in Germany in 1933 and oversaw the mass murder of an estimated 6 million Jews in Europe.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jackson Claims Post Interpreted the ‘Wrong Way’

Jackson was in immediate damage control mode on Tuesday morning as he attempted to apologize for sharing Hitler’s racist words. The Eagles receiver claimed his post was taken the “wrong way.”

He wrote: “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way. I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality [raised fist emojis].”

However, Jackson failed to remove the references to both Hitler and Farrakhan from his Instagram story. In fact, he left a glowing tribute of the Nation of Islam leader dressed in white as the main picture. He captioned the photo with the following: “This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on !!”

Calls for Eagles to Release Jackson Keep Coming

Obviously, the backlash to Jackson’s comments was swift and unapologetic. Former Eagles president Joe Banner was one of the first to condemn him and compared it to a 2013 incident when Riley Cooper was caught on tape using a racial slur. Banner said the Eagles needed to call an immediate team meeting and discuss cutting Jackson.

Banner wrote: “If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible.”

If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 7, 2020

Thousands jumped on Twitter to attack Jackson and demanded action from the NFL. The Eagles have yet to put out a statement on the matter. It will be interesting to see what happens next. Remember, the franchise is guided by a Jewish owner, Jeffrey Lurie, and Jewish general manager, Howie Roseman. The Eagles officially have a PR nightmare on their hands.

Has Desean Jackson requested the @Eagles let him walk out to the anthem of the Third Reich yet? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 7, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number