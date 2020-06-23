Eagles Rumors: 5 Free Agent RBs Not Named LeSean McCoy or Devonta Freeman

The Eagles’ never-ending quest for a veteran running back continues late into June. The team may ultimately just roll the dice with the young guys on the roster.

Corey Clement has been slowly emerging as a favorite to win the backup spot — or at least the third-string job — behind Miles Sanders. He recently posted a series of Instagram videos showing himself smoothly cutting on a dime and accelerating forcefully on the grass. The fourth-year rusher has 142 carries for 580 yards in three NFL seasons, plus four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles signed Clement to a one-year deal back in late April after initially letting him walk. The 25-year-old instructed his agent to only negotiate with Philadelphia in free agency.

“I knew I had a lot left in the tank when it comes down to the ‘Bird Gang’ life,” Clement told reporters. “I want to be here. I want to retire here one day.”

However, there are a few more veteran options not on the roster. And not named LeSean McCoy or Devonta Freeman. Let’s break down their potential fits with the Eagles.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Veteran Backs: 5 Targets for Eagles in Free Agency

Lamar Miller: The former Texans rusher was once regarded as one of the most promising backs in the league, especially after twice peeling off 97-yard, franchise-record runs — once for Houston (2018) and once for Miami (2014). Miller has 5,864 career rushing yards and 32 touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He’s also a versatile pass-catcher out of the backfield. Of course, the 29-year-old is coming off season-ending ACL surgery and missed the entire 2019 campaign.

Isaiah Crowell: Another player coming off a serious injury after tearing his Achilles tendon last spring as a member of the Raiders. He was replaced in the backfield by rookie phenom Josh Jacobs and spent his lone year in Oakland on injured reserve. Crowell has decent size (5-foot-11, 225 pounds) and still has plenty of tread on the tires at age 27. He has 3,803 yards on 880 career touches, including a 952-yard season in Cleveland (2016). Crowell was also a standout sprinter in high school, a trait the Eagles seem to value these days.

Spencer Ware, professional quarterback protector. Also, watch Kelce send the rusher right into the line of fire. pic.twitter.com/B6ZwI2GBQ5 — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) December 10, 2019

Spencer Ware: His pedigree is perfect — he played college ball at SEC powerhouse Lousiana State, then did two tours of duty in Kansas City under former Eagles coach Andy Reid. Plus he owns two Super Bowl rings and loves setting blocks. But, you guessed it — another injury-prone player who is coming off a mix of shoulder and ankle ailments that limited him to 17 carries in 2019. Ware does have 1,631 career rushing yards and starter’s experience (19 games).

Wendell Smallwood: Don’t laugh. The Eagles always liked the diminutive local kid from Delaware who created a few funny trash-talking headlines last year after joining the Redskins. Smallwood was taken in the fifth round by Philly in 2016 and racked up 840 yards in midnight green. His size (5-foot-10, 208 pounds) isn’t what the Eagles are looking for in a veteran back, though.

Alfred Blue: A sprained ankle forced Blue to miss the first eight weeks of the 2019 season before being waived by the Jaguars. Seattle worked him out but wasn’t sold enough to give him a shot. The 29-year-old is another guy who has achieved success in the league (2,407 rushing yards in 73 games) only to lose his job either to unfortunate injury or rookie play. Blue also ran track in high school and attended LSU.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number