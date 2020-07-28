Skeptical Todd Gurley Arrives at Falcons Facility for Testing

Todd Gurley finally arrived in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Gurley along with Falcons’ vets entered the team’s facility this morning to start the testing protocol.

Look who has rolled up to the facility this morning 👀 pic.twitter.com/fC256kqP6h — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 28, 2020

Gurley Feeling Uneasy About 2020 Season

Gurley told CBS Sports Radio hosts Brandon Tierney and Tiki Barber earlier this week, that he’s not comfortable with what the NFL has come up with so far as safety protocols are concerned.

“You have to be prepared to not play or be prepared to have a half a season,” Gurley said. “If they don’t do things right, we won’t have a full season. It’s just how things have been going so far this year. Hopefully everything goes well, but I don’t see how. It just doesn’t sit well right now.”

Players have until August 1 to decide if they want to opt-out for the season. Dan Quinn told the local media this afternoon that he hasn’t had that discussion with any players yet which is good sign.

The MLB has already had to cancel games due to an outbreak and the only league who seems to be having success with their safety procedures is the NBA.

Todd Gurley Confirms His Knee Is Fine

Many fans, coaches, and media outlets seem to be overly concerned with Gurley’s knee issues but he confirmed that he’s doing just fine.

“I’m fine,” Gurley said on SiriusXM NFL Radio with hosts Bill Lekas and Charlie Weis. “Obviously, I played in 15 out of 16 games. I was able to start every one. Can’t say that a lot of guys can finish a season off being able to play 15 games, whether it’s 300 carries or a 100 carries. So, I’m just blessed to be able to play last year and be able to play this year as well.

“Feeling good. Been able to have a good offseason. Been able to train. I’m just really going to approach this year, just come into Atlanta ready to play. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll be there. Just bring some excitement and energy to the team.”

Gurley Is Joining a Loaded Offense

Charlie Weis knows the kind of offense that Gurley is stepping into and thinks Atlanta has a big advantage this season.

“You’ve got a lot of weapons on that offense,” Weis said. “That’s what makes it kind of exciting. Watching the Rams when they were at their best, is when they started with their offense basically giving the ball to (Gurley) and then letting everyone else make plays. I think if Atlanta can get anything near that out of you, OK, the Falcons could be a team to sneak up on a whole bunch of people.”

Gurley gave him the nod but also knows there’s still work to be done.

“Obviously, we look good on paper,” Gurley said. “A lot of stuff looks good on paper. We have to be able to put it together and make it work on game day.”

