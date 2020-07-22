Atlanta Falcons Determine Seating Capacity for 2020 Season

The Atlanta Falcons sent out an email on Wednesday to each season ticket member announcing that they will limit fan capacity up to 10,000-20,000 at Mercedez Benz Stadium for 2020 home games.

This is a very small number next to the regular 71,000 capacity that stadium normally holds.

This decision was made under state and local requirements as well as the NFL and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines.

Season ticket members will get the first pick on reserving home games in a lottery-style drawing. All fans will be required to wear masks.

Season Ticket Holders Options

Here’s a look at seasons ticket holder options (via the Falcons’ official website):

Credit for any funds already paid toward their 2020 season tickets will remain on account to either purchase tickets to select 2020 home games, pay off PSL installments, or can be rolled over to cover costs associated with the purchase of 2021 season tickets.

Should season ticket members choose to keep their season ticket credit on account and are current on their 2020 payment obligations, the 2021 season ticket pricing will be flat (based off the 2020 10-game plan) regardless of whether they attend any 2020 home games.

If season ticket members are interested in pursuing an alternative solution such as a refund, they may reach out to a service representative and the Falcons will work to find the best solution for them.

Additionally, the Falcons will provide members who are paying their annual PSL installments an option to extend their PSL payment terms by one year by deferring either their 2020 or 2021 PSL payment.

Whether or not season ticket members elect to attend home games during the 2020 season, their contractual season ticket seat locations will be protected for the 2021 season.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Limited Fans & Home-Field Advantage

Atlanta is lucky it’s even having fans because some NFL teams including but not limited to the Jets, Giants, and Eagles are still leaning on no fans in the stands.

Atlanta being able to have fans attend their games is definitely a home-field advantage due to the fact that the visiting teams most likely won’t have fans on their side. Fans are what make football so great and give the players adrenaline.

However, without such loud crowds, the other team could hear plays being called and kicking a field goal in a quiet stadium could easily mess with the player’s head since they’re used to such craziness.

Fans and players have to be aware that this final decision can change at any time during the pandemic so they must take the guidelines seriously.

No Preseason

The NFL is also skipping out on preseason this year and heading straight into the regular season.

The Falcons were supposed the Dolphins, Bills, Bengals and Jaguars to kick off the season but instead will have to wait until September 13 to face the Seattle Seahawks.

As if the Falcons already didn’t have a tough schedule, jumping right into having to face one of their schedule’s toughest matchups without a preseason will be a test.

The only upside about no preseason is that everyone needed to win come gameday should be injury free to start the regular season.

READ NEXT: Grady Jarrett Considered ‘More Irreplaceable’ Than Julio Jones for Falcons?