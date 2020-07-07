Seahawks Player Makes Recruiting Pitch to Pro Bowl Safety

Jamal Adams is receiving recruiting pitches after listing the Seattle Seahawks as one of the teams on his list of preferred trade destinations. The Pro Bowl safety still has two more years left on his current deal but is unhappy with the Jets amidst negotiations for a new contract. Rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor posted a photo of the Seahawks defense to his Instagram Story and tagged Adams.

“Come on @Presidentmal,” Taylor told Adams.

Here is a look at the photo.

Darrell Taylor recruiting Jamal Adams. pic.twitter.com/0J0NkpxjOB — Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) July 5, 2020

The Seahawks Are 1 of 7 Teams on Adams’ Wish List

ESPN’s Adams Schefter reported Adams would “welcome a trade” to the Seahawks along with six other teams. Adams also has the following teams on his preferred list: Ravens, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles and 49ers.

Adams is doing his best to force his way out of New York but there is no guarantee that the Jets will oblige his trade request. According to ESPN, New York has not granted Adams permission to seek a trade, and Jets head coach Adam Gase recently noted that their plan is to keep the safety on the team.

“Yes, I want Jamal on our team,” Gase noted, per ESPN. “…This is a tough part of the business, when one of your best players is working through things with our organization. We have to figure out a way to get to a good place, which will get him back, in the right spot and ready to go.”

Seattle Moved Up in the 2nd Round to Select Taylor

Taylor has only been with the Seahawks for a few months but is already doing his part to recruit top players. The Seahawks traded up in the second round to select the Tennessee defensive end at No. 48. Pete Carroll is hoping Taylor can play an immediate role in addressing the team’s pass rushing woes.

“He is exactly that, he is right in that LEO mold,” Carroll noted, per Rocky Top Talk. “The height, weight, speed things is there, his aggressiveness is there, his flexibility, his savvy for turning the corner, and doing the things that that position calls for—the power, he has to finish. He’s got speed to power moves.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated that the team considered taking Taylor in the first round prior to selecting Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

“He was in consideration last night,” Schneider explained, via Rocky Top Talk. “Our guys did a great job of working their tails off trying to keep getting up to try to acquire him, and it was pretty hot. We view him as one of the very, very top pass rushers in this class. From the get go this morning, we were on it, trying to move the whole way. We were trying to go up pretty high to get him.”

Adams would undoubtedly improve the Seahawks defense but it remains to be seen whether the Jets will cave to his wishes. The Seahawks would also have to be willing to pay what is expected to be a hefty price tag for Adams if the Jets do begin trade talks.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Free-Agent WR Josh Gordon’s Suspension Tied to Tragedy