Heat Legend Reveals Thoughts on Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn

The Miami Heat are playing suprising basketball to many this season including two-time Heat champ Mario Chalmers.

While appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast to discuss his involvement the 5 Tournament, a pro-basketball pay-per-view extravaganza that begins next week, Chalmers discuss a wide-range of topics including Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and tons more.



Check out my notes from our dialogue below:

Mario Chalmers on his take on the Miami Heat this season:

“I like the team. I think it’s almost a baby version of us with Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler, Bam, UD’s still there so…they got the pieces to go and to make a deep run, but I think it’s just going to be uncomfortable in that bubble. Whoever gets comfortable in that bubble first and gets going, that’s who is going to win the championship.”

Mario Chalmers on Miami Heat being the surprise team this season:

“I’m not gonna lie, me being from the Heat organization I’m never surprised with what they do just because I know how hard they work in practice. I know what it means and the way and that they do anything it takes to win. I’ll be more surprised when they have a down year more than they have a good year.”

Mario Chalmers on what he likes about Tyler Herro:

“I like his confidence. He just got that confidence like, ‘I don’t care. Whoever’s out on this court, you better guard me because I’m letting it fly. I don’t care what you say, what you do but I’m gonna gets mine’ and that’s one thing I like about him and Kendrick – I’ve been working out with Kendrick when I was in Miami over the last two months, and I just like his game. His explosiveness like, they have two young go getters and you know, as long as they stay healthy and they keep getting better within the system and keep working on their games…them two will probably be the future.”

Mario Chalmers On whether Kendrick Nunn was his Rookie of the Year of the Year Pick early this season:

“I’m not gonna lie, he wasn’t. I was rocking with Ja [Morant]. I’m a Ja fan. So, I had Ja Morant. I said that when Ja was getting ready for the Draft and I said he was going to be Rookie of the Year. I actually took him over Zion.”

Mario Chalmers on Jimmy Butler signing with the Heat being a surprise to him:

“Kind of, but not really. And the reason I say that is because, I know Jimmy’s work ethic. Jimmy’s work ethic IS the Miami Heat’s work ethic. So when it comes to him working out and getting ready for the season being in tip top shape, he’s an example of what the Miami Heat wants. So I can see how they would want to get and get him in that relationship. I was surprised at the fact that he went there because Jimmy’s a more low key dude. He doesn’t like the spotlight. He doesn’t like things like that, you know; Miami is all of that. Miami is – every time you go somewhere, there is the spotlight or anything like that so, I would say I was surprised by that part of it. But the basketball and everything else? No. He’s perfect there.