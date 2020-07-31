Ja Morant’s Dad Reveals Why Grizzlies Want to Play Lakers in NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers are the king of the world after a convincing 103-101 victory over Staples Center rivals Los Angeles Clippers.

Friday Thoughts: Should the Clippers have gone for the tie?! Sloppy game period PLUS no Lou Williams and ‘Trezz. pic.twitter.com/Y115qfKl2Q — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 31, 2020

The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis‘ 34 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

LeBron James had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

Kyle Kuzma had 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel and assistant coaches, Jason Kidd and Phil Handy, the Lakers now sit at 50-14 and are in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

In addition to James and Davis, the Lakers have added depth with the likes of Dwight Howard, Dion Waiters, JR Smith, Danny Green, Markieff Morris, Avery Bradley and Jared Dudley on their roster.

The coronavirus pandemic halted NBA play on March 11 and the league resumed play on yesterday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

In all, 22 NBA teams will compete to fill the league’s 16 playoff spots. The NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13.

If the NBA Playoffs were to start today, the Lakers would play against eighth seed, Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are led by the tandem of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rookie of the Year candidate, Ja Morant.

For those keeping score at home: Morant is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Grizzlies.

On this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I asked Morant’s father if he’d like to see the Lakers play the Grizzlies in the first round, he was quite honest. “Man I would like to see the Memphis Grizzlies against anybody,” he told me.

“I like us. We goin’ fight. I mean, whether victorious or not we’re gonna fight, you know? So Lakers? Yeah. Bring the Lakers! Bring my newfound friends LeBron and AD! I’m good with that.”

When pressed on the Grizzlies’ chances against the purple and gold, he transformed from a concerned dad into a basketball analyst. “I think we got a bunch of young scrappy guys who really understand this game and really are willing to go to war with anybody,” Tee Morant told Scoop B Radio.

“When you’re talking about Valanciunas against whoever they gonna start – is it JaVale? I like Jaren [Jackson Jr.] against AD, I like Dillon [Brooks] against LeBron – Dillon’s hardnosed. I like him. I like #12 against the world, but I like our bench; I like Mr. Do Something D-Melt (De’Anthony Melton), I like G (Grayson Allen)…I wish Justise [Winslow] was with us. I f Justise was with us…I like J-Jack (Josh Jackson), man I’m good. We’re gonna compete. This ain’t going to be a walk in the park.”