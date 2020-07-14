LeBron James’ Heat Teammate Reveals Secret To Being Lakers All Star’s Teammate

LeBron James is playing inspired basketball this season for the 49-14 Los Angeles Lakers.

James, 35, is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per contest and is hoping to add a third NBA Championship to his trophy mantle.

Appearing on today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, former Miami Heat point guard, Mario Chalmers, a teammate of James during the Big 3-era Miami Heat revealed what it’s like playing alongside a playmaker like LeBron James.

“Basically you just have to be ready to shoot,” Chalmers told me while promoting the highly anticipated 5 Tournament pay-per-view.

“Whenever he gets the ball, be ready to shoot it. That’s the thing about him so, that his thing and that’s what I love about playing with LeBron; he’s a pass first player until it’s like time for him to get going and then he’ll take over and dominate. He wants to get his teammates involved, he wants everybody be on the same level as him and shine with him and that’s the good thing about playing with him is to play off of him and he’s going to find you when he’s open and just be ready to knock down a shot or make the next decision once the ball comes to you. And that’s what I’m saying that helped me by playing alongside him and D-Wade.”

The NBA’s restart is scheduled to happen on July 30 and the Lakers, who sit in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings has a roster that includes Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, JR Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green and is guided by head coach, Frank Vogel and top assistant coaches Jason Kidd and Phil Handy.

The coronavirus pandemic may have halted the NBA season resume back in March, but the NBA’s restart is slated to begin at the end of this month. That means 22 NBA teams will compete to fill the league’s 16 NBA Playoff spots in both the league’s Eastern and Western Conferences.

Worth noting: The NBA Finals are slated to finish no later than October 13.

Many pundits speculate that the Lakers could win this season’s NBA Finals. However, the purple and gold’s Staples Center co-tenants Los Angeles Clippers, who are guided by head coach, Doc Rivers and led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are also favorited to win this season. Back East, the Milwaukee Bucks who are led by The Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo, an NBA MVP candidate are also highly favored this season in the bubble extravaganza.