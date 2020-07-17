Luis Suarez Tells Barcelona What To Do After Losing La Liga Title

Luis Suarez has posted a message to Barcelona following Thursday’s defeat to Osasuna that saw bitter rivals Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions.

The Uruguay international has taken to Instagram with a post where he acknowledges that the club are going through a tough time but urges Barcelona to “fight together” for the Champions League.

“Today it is time to face a difficult time like many times we live. It is also time to face the reality that when you do not live up to what we want it is best to be self-critical and strengthen for the future. “First end the last league game that for pride and prestige to defend this shirt that deserves so much respect. Then rest, disconnect and get back ready for the Champions League, fight together until the end, and give joy to our fans who deserve it so much !!!! Força Barça.”

Barcelona’s last La Liga game is on Sunday at Alaves. They will then have a brief break before turning their attention to the return of the Champions League and a last-16 second leg with Napoli.

Barcelona in Crisis Again?

Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Osasuna on Thursday has threatened to bring a fresh crisis to the Camp Nou. Captain Lionel Messi spoke out after the game about how Barcelona have been “very weak” and called on the team to improve if they are to beat Napoli.

Manager Quique Setien’s position at the club has also come under scrutiny with conflicting reports on his future. The club are “openly considering” sacking him next week, according to Jordi Blanco at ESPN.

Meanwhile, Sergi Sole at Mundo Deportivo has reported the Barca boss met with president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Friday and is set to stay on for now.

Barcelona Told to Stick With Setien

Former Barcelona player and coach Carles Rexach has told the Blaugrana to stick with Setien at least until the end of the season in an interview with Radio Marca.

“I think Setien should remain in charge. When there’s a change of coach in the middle of the season, it’s bad for the team. I think once you get to December, you shouldn’t get rid of the coaches.” “Barcelona’s whole season has been very odd. After the match against Villarreal I thought that the team could arrive at the knockout stage of the Champions League in good shape, but in these last two games, Barcelona have fallen back into what they were doing before Villarreal.”

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will keep faith with Setien even though they only brought him in as Ernesto Valverde’s replacement in January. The Champions League is now Barca’s only hope of silverware this season and failure in Europe could spell the end of Setien’s brief spell at the Camp Nou.

