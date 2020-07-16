Lionel Messi Offers Damning Verdict on Barcelona’s Season

Lionel Messi has offered a damning verdict of Barcelona’s season after the Catalan giants lost their league title to Real Madrid on Thursday.

Quique Setien’s side were beaten 2-1 at home by 10-man Osasuna, while Real Madrid overcame Villarreal by the same scoreline to be crowned Spanish champions for 2019-20.

Messi spoke to Movistar after the game and explained where it had all gone wrong for Quique Setien’s side this season.

“Look the truth is we didn’t hope to finish La Liga in this way. But the way it went all season it’s been a bit irregular from us. All season we have been a very weak team, beaten for intensity, for motivation, people can score against us very easy, we lost many points where we shouldnt lose them. This game has just summed up how our season has been. “Madrid did their part and especially after the restart they’ve not dropped a point, that’s incredibly meritorious and that’s the reason they are winning La Liga. I think it’s down to us as well because we’ve dropped so many points in so many games. We have to be very self-critical because we are Barcelona and we are obliged to win games.”

Both teams will play their final league games of the season on Sunday. Barcelona are away at Alaves, while Real Madrid take on Leganes.

Messi Calls For Change at Barcelona

Barcelona has endured a traumatic season both on and off the pitch which has seen Lionel Messi clash publicly with the board and manager Ernesto Valverde replaced by Quique Setien.

Messi also said there needs to be changes at the club going forwards after seeing his team lose their grip on the title.

“We have to change lots of things. We have a game against Napoli just around the corner and things have to change. I think we’ll have a break now which will be good for us to clear the heads a bit. January until now has been such a terrible time for everybody. I think in the Champions League there are four matches where we could turn the whole season around if we get the right results. “I think the people here at the club will feel angry about what’s been going on this season but that’s normal, the players feel like that too, it’s logical people will be critical. I think it’s like losing against Roma and Liverpool, when you don’t win anything no-one is happy.”

Champions League Next for Barcelona

Barcelona will now switch their focus to the Champions League which resumes in August and offers the club a way to finish a difficult campaign on a high note.

The Catalan giants play their last-16 second leg against Napoli at the Camp Nou, and if they progress they will play in a ‘final eight’ tournament in Portugal to decide the winner.

Barca are expected to face a strong Bayern Munich side in the quarter-finals and will need a vast improvement if they are to have any chance of making it past the German champions.

