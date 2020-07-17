Antoine Griezmann Gives Barcelona Champions League Boost

Antoine Griezmann has given Barcelona a fitness boost by taking part in Friday’s training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

The Frenchman is out with a quadriceps injury that has seen his La Liga season ended prematurely, but it is hoped he will be fit in time for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Napoli on August 8.

Barcelona offered an update on the session on their website:

“This Friday, the available players from the first team worked out on pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, with those who played against Osasuna at the Camp Nou undertaking post-game recovery work. Antoine Griezmann did more specific work as part of his recovery.”

📸 — Griezmann did specific training today while working on his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/aXqOIuxn6F — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 17, 2020

Griezmann scored a crucial away goal for Barcelona in the first leg against Napoli which ended in a 1-1 draw. Barca will want the Frenchman available as they are already without Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal for the tie due to suspension.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Full Focus on the Champions League

Barcelona’s full focus will be on the Champions League after seeing fierce rivals Real Madrid crowned Spanish champions on Thursday. It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Catalan giants but they could still end on a high with victory in Europe’s top competition.

However, in order to do so, they will need to improve quickly. Barca were beaten 2-1 by 10-man Osasuna on Thursday, prompting an angry burst from captain Lionel Messi after the match.

“We have to change a lot because if we don’t, we will lose against Napoli as well. We need a little time to clear our heads and then to think about the Champions League, which starts from zero.”

Napoli have been in good form since returning to action after lockdown, losing just once in nine games. They are likely to be underdogs for the tie which could also work in their favor at the Camp Nou.

Griezmann to the Rescue?

Griezmann has had a curious first season at Barcelona after joining from Atletico Madrid last summer. He’s scored 15 goals in all competitions but has struggled to find a natural position in the team and has come in for criticism at times.

Yet he has scored important goals for Barcelona this season and netted a brilliant strike in the win over Villarreal which was the team’s best performance since lockdown:

🇫🇷🔥 Antoine Griezmann gets Barcelona's third goal of the game to make it 3-1 at halftime. https://t.co/uxDJwbnzHJ#VillarrealBarca – LIVE ⬇️

📺 beIN SPORTS

🖥📲 CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 5, 2020

Barca have plenty of work to do if they are to overcome the odds and make an impact in the final stages of the Champions League, but the return of a fresh and fit Griezmann will boost their attacking options.

READ NEXT: Barcelona ‘Openly Considering’ Sacking Quique Setien: Report