Michael Jordan’s House: Where M.J.’s Wife & Kids Call Home

Michael Jordan’s house appears to be featured in The Last Dance, but the interviews were conducted in homes that were rented out. While the homes were made to look like Jordan’s house, the NBA legend did not want the interviews conducted in his actual residence. Director Jason Hehir explained to Insider that Jordan wanted to “keep private” certain parts of his life.

“There are certain aspects of his life that he wants to keep private,” Hehir explained. “…He just didn’t want people to see all that. I respected that so I never pushed back.”

Jordan has multiple homes including properties in Jupiter, Florida; Highland Park, Illinois; and Cornelius, North Carolina. The interview sets were designed to look like Jordan’s Jupiter home where he lives with his wife Yvette Prieto along with their twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel. Hehir and the film crew looked for homes in the Jupiter area that resembled Jordan’s Florida pad.

“I looked for places that seemed like Michael might live in,” Hehir noted. “I knew what his real house looked like and I knew this is a wealthy guy who has certain tastes, so we wanted something to match that. …You’d be surprised how quickly people will open their doors when you say, ‘Can Michael Jordan come over and be interviewed at your house?'”

Jordan Spent an Estimated $20 Million on His Jupiter Property

Michael Jordan's New Massive Florida HomeLike us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CaptainWAG Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/captainwag 6 NBA championships, 14 NBA All-Star Selections, 10 NBA scoring titles, I think it's safe to say Michael Jordan deserves to live in a big fancy house. And Now that construction is complete on his new massive Florida home, the NBA legend will get to do just that. -~-~~-~~~-~~-~- Please watch: "Joel Embiid Creeps on Instagram Model Bianca Ghezzi's Livestream" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SktK4rYVdxg -~-~~-~~~-~~-~- 2013-02-01T00:06:42Z

According to Zillow, Jordan purchased multiple lots to build a 28,000 square foot house which sits on three acres and cost the NBA star an estimated $20 million for the land along with construction. Jordan’s house is located in the exclusive gated community known as The Bear’s Club which legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus played a key role in constructing.

Jordan’s Jupiter home includes 11 bedrooms, a basketball court, pool house and a guard house for security, per Echo Fine Properties. Jordan also is rumored to have a “cigar-friendly” media room where he can watch movies and sporting events. A similar room exists in Jordan’s former residence in Chicago.

Jordan’s Chicago Home Has Been on the Market for More Than 8 Years

Look Video // Michael Jordan's Residence // Chicago Luxury Real EstateFor more information and high resolution photos click here — http://hub.am/HrWpoK Note: Available // Accepting Offers 2013-10-25T05:07:47Z

Jordan’s Highland Park home is where the NBA star resided during some of the Bulls’ championship runs. The former Bulls star has had his home on the market for more than eight years. Jordan originally listed the property for $29 million in 2012, but now the house has a $14.8 million price tag.

What will the eventual buyer get for wiring this massive check? The 56,000 square foot home includes a basketball court that Jordan likely hosted some of the NBA greats. According to the Zillow listing, there is also a putting green, cigar room, infinity pool and tennis court. With the popularity of The Last Dance, we will see if Jordan finally finds a buyer for his old home.

Jordan Owns a Lakefront Home in Cornelius, North Carolina

Michael Jordan's House in North CarolinaThe b-ball star, Michael Jordan and Charlotte Bobcats owner bought a 12,310-square-foot home on North Carolina's Lake Norman for $2.8 million,#Michael Jordan's New House in NC, # MJ's new house 2013 2013-03-05T05:39:30Z

Jordan also owns multiple properties in North Carolina including a 12,310 square foot lakefront home near Cornelius, North Carolina. Redfin estimates the property is worth more than $4 million.

Stunning panoramic lake views from almost every room & on the golf course. Fenced/gated property for privacy. Spacious kitchen w/breakfast & keeping room, 2 story great room with dining & dramatic staircase/entry all open to columned multi leveled terrace featuring pool and boardwalk Expansive basement for entertaining & workout. 5+ garage

According to the Charlotte Agenda, Jordan owns a Charlotte condo which is near the Spectrum Center. Jordan is the majority owner of the Hornets and the location is more convenient for his work with the team.

