Dana White’s Perfect Opportunity to Make Things Right

Sometimes it seems as if the entire universe conspires to give someone a chance to do the right thing, and it happens over and over and over again until they do. UFC 251 was supposed to be headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns on July 11 in Abu Dhabi, but now that Burns is off the card UFC president Dana White has the perfect opportunity to do the right thing.

Everyone knows what that is: White needs to make the fight happen at welterweight that everyone wants to see.

As great as Burns has looked in recent fights, and as much as the Brazilian might have deserved the shot at Usman’s welterweight title, it was never Usman-Burns that fight fans craved the most at 170.

It was Usman vs. Masvidal, and now that fight can happen.

Usman-Masvidal Supposedly Done Deal in Past

White already revealed Usman vs. Masvidal was on the way.

That happened way back in January during Super Bowl week, though the UFC boss apparently assumed at the time he could just tell Masvidal what he was going to make for his next fight even if it was a lot less than the newly crowned “BMF” champ earned for UFC 244.

Regardless, in announcing the fight prematurely, White essentially had promised Usman-Masvidal to fight fans, and then promptly went about stepping over himself to keep the fight from happening.

That all just looks silly in retrospect, though one might also cut White some slack for at least a portion of the blame since no one could have predicted way back then just how nuts 2020 was about to become.

Masvidal Wants Usman Fight

Masvidal wants the Usman fight.

He’s always said that and even his manager revealed after Burns dropped out that his fighter stood ready to face Usman at UFC 251.

The problem, of course, is that Masvidal wants to be paid handsomely for the gig, and White seems to believe the American isn’t worth the extra money.

Yet Masvidal would surely seem to be worth big money right about now. He’s arguably the most deserved 170-pound fighter in the company, one who is coming off a year that saw him become Fighter of the Year for just about every relevant publication.

On top of that, White could save face here situationally because he’d be paying a premium to Masvidal for the short-notice gig intended to help save a massive PPV card that had the looks of being one of the best UFC cards in history before the main event fell through.

Everyone would seem to be getting what they want.

Usman-Masvidal Would Save UFC 251

Usman-Masvidal would save UFC 251.

Don’t get me wrong, the card is definitely salvageable without the original main event, but what I’m saying is that UFC 251 was supposed to be something really special and it still could be.

What else should the inauguration of UFC’s Fight Island be?

So adding Masvidal to the card as soon as possible is the correct move.

In fact, it would seem fate twisted things all the way around again so that White could absolutely make that specific decision.

Because sometimes it seems the whole universe conspires to help people make the right move.

UFC 251 is another chance for White to make Usman-Masvidal happen.

