UFC Champ ‘Closed the Casket’

UFC flyweight champion and rising superstar Deiveson Figueiredo said he “closed the casket” on longtime 125-pound contender David Benavidez’s fifth and probably last shot at UFC gold. The 32-year-old Brazilian revealed his morbid way of thinking to MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz just a few hours after dominating and stopping popular American UFC star “Joe Jitsu” for the vacant title on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

“I knew that when I got the first knockdown he’d lose conscience of what was happening inside the cage and I’d be able to do whatever I wanted with him,” Figueiredo said per MMA Fighting. “And it happened. I knocked him down three times. His soul wasn’t in his body anymore. And then I took what was left and closed the casket.”

It was a tremendous performance by the UFC’s newest and potentially scariest champion.

You can watch the champ’s full interview below via MMA Fighting.

Newest UFC Champion Isn’t Wrong About Epic Win

It’s hard to argue with the flyweight champ’s analysis. Figueiredo destroyed Benavidez for the second straight time to solidify the Brazilian as the best fighter in the 125-pound division.

The stunning win saw a new champion crowned in Abu Dhabi.

You can see how much winning the UFC flyweight title meant to Deiveson Figueiredo 🥺 #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/RamlCMfeGf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2020

Figueiredo scored three knockdowns in the first round and choked out his prey before the first round was done.

The victory earned him high praise from the UFC community.

Figueiredo submits Benavidez with seconds left in the first. Benavidez never tapped, went out cold. Deiveson Figueiredo is the new UFC flyweight champion. No doubt, no controversy this time. A sublime performance by the Brazilian. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 19, 2020

On top of that, Figueiredo proved to be the most fearsome-looking flyweight to come along in a long time.

It seemed as if every single punch landed with visceral force, and it wasn’t as if the Brazilian had any trouble landing them on what was supposed to be the other best flyweight in the world today.

What’s Next for Deiveson Figueiredo?

UFC flyweight champ Figueiredo would seem to have plenty of excellent options on the table for his next fight.

After the new champion ascended his throne, fighters from all over the world began to call out the 125-pound menace for future fights.

Among the fighters who said they were interested in facing Figueiredo next were retired UFC double champion Henry Cejudo and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

And Figueiredo seems to be thinking even bigger.

While the UFC’s newest champion said he was ready to defend his belt, he also expressed interest in competing in superfights against current UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrius Johnson next.

“That’s definitely a fight that all the fans would want to see – me against Demetrious Johnson,” Figueiredo said. “If the UFC wants to bring him back, I’m going to be very happy. I’m going to knock him out and with a lot of pride. I’m very happy to do that.”

The sky’s the limit for Figueiredo.

