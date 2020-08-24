Barcelona’s Pjanic Sends Message After Positive COVID Test

Miralem Pjanic has sent a message to Barcelona fans after the club confirmed on Sunday the midfielder has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news means Barcelona fans will have to wait to catch a glimpse of their new signing in action for the club. The 30-year-old will isolate for 15 days before heading to the Catalan giants.

Pjanic took to Twitter with an update for supporters after the news broke:

“Fortunately, I’m fine and asymptomatic. But if there is one thing I have learned, it is that we should never take anything for granted, not even the things that we consider most routine. The life we are living now is teaching us that. We respect the rules.”

The midfielder will join Barcelona after winning the Serie A title for a fourth time with Juventus. Yet his delay means he could miss the start of the new La Liga season.

Barcelona are due to start pre-season training on August 31. The 2020-21 top-flight campaign in Spain will start on September 12.

More Disruption for Barcelona

Pjanic’s positive tests bring more disruption for Barcelon ahead of the new campaign. Defenders Jean-Clair Todibo and Samuel Umtiti have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the club are also currently adjusting to life under new manager Ronald Koeman who has replaced Quique Setien as manager.

There have also been changes behind the scenes. Sporting director Eric Abidal has left and been replaced by Ramon Planes, while the club have confirmed presidential elections will take place in March 2021.

Meanwhile, speculation rages about the future of captain Lionel Messi. The Argentine has been left angered by Barcelona after a difficult season and is considering his future at the Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old has a contract that runs until next season but is considering leaving this summer, although that may be difficult given he has a release clause set at €700 million.

Koeman also faces losing several players before the start of the new season to international duty. Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets have been called by up the senior Spain side, while Riqui Puig, Pedri, Inaki Pena, Pedri and Carles Alena will form part of the Under-21 side.

Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo, and Ivan Rakitic are also expected to be called up by their national teams for UEFA National League duty, while first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been ruled out until November after undergoing knee surgery.

Barcelona ended the 2019-20 season without a trophy for the first team for over a decade, meaning the pressure will be on new boss Koeman to start the season well despite the difficulties he is facing.

