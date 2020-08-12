Barcelona Defender Confirms He’s Tested Positive For Covid-19

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently feeling fine.

The Catalan giants announced on Wednesday one positive test from nine players who returned to the club this week to begin pre-season preparations.

Todibo announced on Twitter that he has tested positive but is asymptomatic and looking forward to being able to get back out on the training pitch.

“Hello to everyone, I wish to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19, but I am asymptomatic and feel fine. “I am now at home, following the health protocols. I’m looking forward to getting back to training, but right now I have to stay home and recuperate from this virus. “Thank you for all your support and encouragement, aimed at me just as much as all the other people who are experiencing this illness.”

Barcelona announced earlier that Todibo “has not been in contact with any of the senior team players” who are due to travel to Lisbon on Thursday for the club’s Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich.

Todibo Back From Schalke Loan

Todibo has returned to Barcelona after spending the second half of the season on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke. The defender left in search of more regular game time after managing just three outings for Barca in the first half of 2019-20.

The Frenchman went on to play 11 times for Schalke but has since left the club. The Bundesliga side did have the option to sign Todibo permanently but opted not to take it up.

Schalke could have landed Todibo permanently for just €25 million. A complicated clause in his contract also allowed for Barcelona to subsequently buy him back for €50m, plus €10m in variables.

What Next For Todibo?

Todibo is expected to depart Barcelona again this summer with the club looking to sell players to raise finances. The center-back also appears to be happy to leave if he is not going to play regularly.

He spoke Rafik Youcef at Onze Mondial about his future at Barcelona and admitted that he is not interested in sitting on the bench at the Camp Nou in 2020-21.

“It all depends on many things: discussions with the coach, with the board. After that, that doesn’t mean I’m going to close the door to Barcelona. When I go home, I will give myself fully to training. Because on top of all that, I really love this club. “If the coach says to me: ‘Stay and you will have playing time.’ It will inevitably make me think. But staying in Barcelona to play three games in six months is not interesting. I am only 20 years old, I need to play and gain experience.”

Todibo is behind Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, and Ronald Araujo in the pecking order currently, while the Catalan giants are also keen to bring former center-back Eric Garcia back from Manchester City.

