Brock Lesnar Mentioned for UFC Return and Superfight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar was mentioned by an ESPN insider as the next potential foe for Jon Jones in what would be a massive superfight in the heavyweight division. Jones, 33, recently vacated his UFC light heavyweight title to move up to heavyweight, so many UFC observers and pundits have begun putting together their shortlists for opponent options that would make sense for Jones in the new weight class.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi included Lesnar among his three picks.

“There are three heavyweight fighters I’d love to see Jon Jones fight. Obviously, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou are two. Both would be incredible. But let me throw another name in there, too: Brock Lesnar. It might have happened in 2017 or 2018 had Jones not been suspended,” Raimondi posted.

Miocic vs. Ngannou Likely Next Heavyweight Title Fight

Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 over the weekend, and the UFC almost immediately began suggesting that the champ’s next title defense would be a rematch against top-rated contender Ngannou.

Miocic defeated Ngannou two years ago, but the 33-year-old knockout machine has rebounded from his two decision losses that year to win four straight contests by first-round knockout.

That those stoppage losses were over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santo and Jair Rozenstruik made them even more impressive.

Now, it appears Ngannou is “next in line” for Miocic, so Jones is apparently going to need a viable dance partner if he hopes to compete in his new weight class anytime soon.

Miocic vs. Ngannou is likely, but that fight probably won’t happen until 2021.

Does Jones vs. Lesnar Make Sense?

Lesnar would seem to make at least some sense as a superfight opponent for Jones.

First, Lesnar is a true heavyweight, one that would help Jones in his quest to become a viable heavyweight title challenger.

Second, Lesnar is one of the biggest UFC superstars in history, so pairing him against Jones would likely sell a ton of pay-per-views.

Third, Lesnar has flirted with the UFC over the years since he left the sport to return to the world of WWE professional wrestling. While some have suggested Lesnar only does that every now and then in order to secure better financial terms from WWE, it could also be that the 43-year-old still wants one more big fight.

Jones vs. Lesnar at heavyweight would be exactly that.

Not Everyone Agrees About Jones vs. Lesnar

Of course, not everyone agrees about Lesnar being a viable option for Jones.

Most notably, Raimondi’s ESPN cohort Ariel Helwani didn’t seem to think the fight was all that realistic in 2020.

Still, the same pundits who dis the idea of Jones vs. Lesnar would likely have suggested the same at the idea of seeing a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

That intergenerational superfight is on the way later this year anyway, so it is at least plausible that Jones could soon find himself facing Lensar in a future superfight.

