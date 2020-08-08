UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Makes Major Announcement

Retired UFC superstar Conor McGregor made a major announcement about his future on Saturday morning. McGregor, 32, revealed via Instagram that he plans to marry longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin.

“What a birthday,” McGregor posted. “My future wife.”

You can see McGregor’s major announcement below along with the stunning bling Devlin is wearing around her ring finger now that the two are officially engaged.

McGregor Retired in June But Could Be Back in 2021

McGregor retired in June for the third time in the last four years.

The former UFC featherweight and UFC lightweight champion is one of the most popular sports celebrities in the world but claimed there was nothing for him to get excited about in terms of UFC fights.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor said. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.”

Regardless, even though McGregor called it quits after not getting the fights he wanted, the vast majority of UFC observers still expect the fighter to eventually be back in action.

White recently revealed that probably wouldn’t happen until 2021.

McGregor Could Stay Busing Inside Boxing Ring

But before McGregor comes back to the UFC, most expect the fighter to head back into a boxing ring for his second crossover megafight in three years.

McGregor lost a boxing match via 10th-round stoppage to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017. Still, the UFC star did well enough in the fight in his own mind to want another shot at a world champion boxer.

While both McGregor and Mayweather have teased the idea of a rematch over the years, McGregor has seemed to be openly negotiating with Manny Pacquiao for a superfight boxing match over recent weeks while Mayweather has appeared instead to be heading into a different exhibition bout in Japan.

Regardless, whether Mayweather, Pacquiao or someone else entirely, McGregor seems to be on his way to climbing inside a boxing ring again soon.

That would make sense because the financial structure in professional boxing allows McGregor to make much more money than he would in UFC fights. Moreover, nothing can happen in a boxing match that would discredit McGregor’s skills or perceived ranking as an MMA fighter.

Massive UFC Fight Loom for McGregor in 2021

No matter what happens in boxing, McGregor would still seem to be in line for some massive UFC fights next year.

Most notably, McGregor would seem to be a viable option for the winner of the upcoming lightweight showdown at UFC 254 between longtime 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje.

Other potential superfights could some against welterweight rival Nate Diaz or former foe Dustin Poirier.

Finally, McGregor also seems like a good fit for “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal. In fact, pitting those two together to headline a UFC pay-per-view event could topple box office records in the sport.

