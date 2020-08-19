Eagles Trying Out Speedy Undrafted Rookie Free Agent at WR

The Eagles have so much speed on the field that they don’t know what to do with it. Or where to put it.

Adrian Killins, the undrafted rookie out of Central Florida, was thought to be in the mix for the fourth (or fifth) running back spot. He’s incredibly fast — unofficial 4.39 40 time — and totaled 4,361 all-purpose yards and 34 touchdowns during his college career. But the Eagles seem to really like their three-headed monster backfield of Miles Sanders, Corey Clement, Boston Scott — plus the potential from bruisers Elijah Holyfield and Michael Warren II.

That has led to an experiment with Killins at wide receiver, another crowded position in Philly. The Eagles have 11 wideouts likely fighting for six spots so adding another one to the competition is a bit odd. Killins has also been working in at kick returner, along with Clement, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins.

Adrian Killins returning a kick. Has been getting some work at wide receiver #Eagles pic.twitter.com/sTQiXy9WOu — Go Birds (@GoBirdsPod) August 18, 2020

The coaching staff has hinted that Miles Sanders’ time on the return team is up as they ease him into a more traditional bellcow role. Both him and long-time returner DeSean Jackson are just too valuable to risk injury on special teams. Reagor’s role in that department will also depend on his usage on offense.

“We’ll kind of balance all that stuff with what his role is on offense,” Fipp told reporters early this month. “Obviously, I think that’s an evolving situation there, so we’re just going to have to monitor that and how much we try to ask of him and use him.”

Connor Barwin Playing QB, Brandon Graham Going All-Pro

That familiar 265-pound man playing quarterback wasn’t a mirage in the midnight green desert. No, Connor Barwin has been lining up under center in 1-on-1 drills in the early days of live practices. The former Eagles edge rusher was added to the front office as a special assistant to the general manager. His focus has been on evaluating talent and helping out the scouting department.

On Tuesday, Barwin was sacked by Brandon Graham who beat swing tackle Jordan Mailata with a “slick” move to the inside. The rep came right after Lane Johnson held off a mighty “bull rush” from Graham. The 32-year-old defensive end had the option of taking an “old guy” day off but turned it down. Graham said he needed the extra work as he aims for his goal of double-digit sacks and his first All-Pro selection.

Graham on seeing former #Eagles Connor Barwin & Darren Sproles around the team: "It just makes me happy that those guys are happy with transition, still into football.” Graham said he wants to work with the team, too, when his career is over. pic.twitter.com/pNd8OkXtjO — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) August 18, 2020

“I’m trying to go All-Pro this year,” Graham told reporters. “I mean, I understand you’ve got to take your rest, too. I’m not saying that. I want my rest on like lighter days than these days because I know when that first game comes, my adrenaline is going to be rushing and I’m going to need all the wind I can get.”

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce and DeSean Jackson and Mailk Jackson all took the opportunity to get some rest. It’s going to be a long season and some veterans are more than happy to not bake in the steamy August sun.

