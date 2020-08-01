Pro Bowl RB Fires Back After Eagles’ Brandon Graham Says ‘We Smacking S***’

It’s only the beginning of August but let the NFL trash talking begin. Brandon Graham, never shy with his bravado, took to Instagram to put the league on notice.

The Eagles defensive end posted an image of him tackling former Falcons star Devonta Freeman in the backfield with the intimidating caption: “We Smacking S*** All Year!” It was an obvious reference to how menacing he expects the Eagles’ defense to be in 2020, especially with the additions of shutdown cornerback Darius Slay and pass-rushing nose tackle Javon Hargrave. Graham himself led the Eagles after recording a team-high 8.5 sacks in 2019.

There were a ton of funny comments underneath the post, including teammate Shareef Miller proclaiming “Big Facts” and former Eagle Wendell Smallwood saying: “They better think twice bout cutting back with you on that edge!.” There was also a telling comment from the man being manhandled in the photo as Freeman stated: “That’s that BullS*** I be talking bout.”

Freeman’s timing was impeccable as Philadelphia has been linked endlessly to signing the two-time Pro Bowl running back in free agency throughout the offseason. The Eagles reportedly flirted with Freeman but the asking price was too high. The 28-year-old wants around $6 million and turned down a previous offer of $4 million from Seattle. The Eagles don’t want to shell out more than the veteran minimum of $1 million, that is if they even still want to sign another rusher. There are mixed reports about that.

Eagles Not in Market for Veteran Running Back

Despite Doug Pederson admitting that the Eagles wanted to add a veteran running back behind Miles Sanders, the team never went out and signed one. Carlos Hyde went to the Seahawks and LeSean McCoy inked with the Buccaneers after both players had been rumored of interest to Philly.

On Friday, Eagles assistant head coach Duce Staley — he also serves as running backs coach — told reporters that he likes his running backs room the way it is and plans to let Sanders carry the load. In not so uncertain terms, Staley made it sound like the team wasn’t interested in adding another player.

RB coach Duce Staley on his group: “I’m very happy with my room and everybody’s role” when asked if he feels the need to add a veteran RB to the roster. #FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) July 31, 2020

“I have a hell of a room. I’m very happy with my room and everybody’s role,” Staley said.

He went on to offer support for veterans Corey Clement and Boston Scott, along with praising undrafted rookie free agents Adrian Killins and Michael Warren II. The Eagles also have 215-pound bruiser Elijah Holyfield on the depth chart. Let’s see how it all shakes out there. In the meantime, Staley is confident in Sanders.

“I’m excited about Miles,” Staley said. “I’m excited about him handling the full load. I don’t see Miles as a guy you have to monitor his touches — 15 here, maybe 15 rushes, five passes — no, I don’t see him that way. I think you put him in and you let him go.”

