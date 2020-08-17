Carson Wentz Reveals ‘Tremendous Advantage’ for Eagles Offense

Much of the talk this summer has centered on the Eagles’ new receivers. Maybe the attention should be in the backfield.

It seems like Miles Sanders’ name gets brought up in every single conversation regarding the offense, from coaches to teammates to fantasy football owners. There has also been considerable hype surrounding Boston Scott and “Super Bowl Corey” Clement in recent days.

After the first day of “live” padded practices, Carson Wentz talked at length about the “versatility” his running backs bring to the table. Their ability to create mismatches in the passing game could be the team’s best advantage in 2020.

“It’s a tremendous advantage for us to have that depth, as runners,” Wentz said of the above-mentioned backs. “But to be able to catch screens, to go out and line up in empty sets and to run routes … we’re always looking to exploit those mismatches. So if we get a guy we think can’t cover, we got Miles — or if Miles is covered, we got Boston out there, or Corey does a great job as well so it is definitely a luxury to have those guys and the ability that they can be as pass-catchers and they do a tremendous job of picking up blitzes. The versatility of those three guys is a big part of our offense.”

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz on Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement: “It’s a luxury to have those guys and the ability that they can be as pass-catchers and they do a tremendous job of picking up blitzes. The versatility of those three guys is a big part of our offense.” — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 17, 2020

Of course, Wentz had to put his own love note on the Valentine card for Sanders. The dreamy new feature back has arrived.

“Thoroughly impressed from what I’ve seen,” Wentz said of Sanders. “Just this big jump from year one to year two, mentally processing everything and how he sees the game is completely different and I’m extremely excited to see him out on the field and what he can do this year.”

There is only ONE rookie in Eagles history to have at least 800 rush yds and 500 rec yds: MILES SANDERS pic.twitter.com/P6uHc4paD1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 19, 2020

Doug Pederson Confirms Sanders ‘The Guy’

Doug Pederson confirmed, for approximately the one-millionth time, that Sanders is the undisputed No. 1 running back in Philly. The Eagles chose not to pursue a veteran rusher in free agency despite rumors to the contrary. Sanders returns looking to build on his monster rookie campaign.

Keep grinding, keep focus, one day I’ll be able to say I did it. — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) November 16, 2017

“I do believe that Miles has the ability to do that,” Pederson told reporters. “He’s somebody that we’ve said, ‘Hey, you know, you’re our guy going into this season.’”

The versatile Penn State product will retain his role as a dual-threat out of the backfield. He’s just too valuable not to use in the passing game, something that both his head coach and quarterback alluded to. Sanders racked up 1,641 all-purpose yards in 2019, including 818 rushing yards and 509 receiving yards. Expect more of the same in 2020.

“Definitely want to increase what he can do for us, and if that means using him out of the backfield a little bit more in empty situations, we want to do that,” Pederson said. “I do think that skill set is conducive, not only to him, but obviously matchups and things of that nature from a defensive standpoint.”

I got a whole lot to prove.. I ain’t gone lie 🔥 — Boston Scott (@BostonScott2) July 23, 2020

And don’t forget about Boston Scott. The diminutive Darren Sproles’ clone became the Eagles’ “jet sweep guy” last season, a job that may carry a bigger burden — and more responsibility — in this higher-octane offense that Pederson has built.

“He and Miles both actually, out of the backfield together,” Pederson said. “It’s a good combination of guys together there with those two and really look forward to these next few weeks just getting these guys ready for Washington.”

