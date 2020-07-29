Former Bengals All-Pro Offers Services to Eagles for Fast Food

Chad Johnson hasn’t seen an NFL snap since 2012, but he recently hit the track circuit for a charity race. He might be able to squeeze enough juice for one more season.

Well, that may be a bit too optimistic — although he did reportedly ask for a tryout with the Raiders this year. Johnson, the four-time All-Pro receiver, didn’t have the same get-up as Hall-of-Famer Terrell Owens in the joint race with Tyreek Hill and the fast-food addict doesn’t appear to be in quite the same shape. Nevertheless, Johnson was quick to offer his services to the Eagles after Marquise Goodwin announced he was opting out for the 2020 season.

The man once legally known as “Chad Ochocinco” took to Twitter to say: “@Eagles Here me out, I’m open & only require McDonald’s to function at a high level on Sunday’s, let’s not let this opportunity go to waste.”

@Eagles Here me out, I’m open & only require McDonald’s to function at a high level on Sunday’s, let’s not let this opportunity go to waste 🦅 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 28, 2020

The comment was in jest but what would the compensation be? Perhaps the 42-year-old would be willing to return on a one-year deal in exchange for a six-month supply of McDonald’s chicken nuggets and french fries. That could be a win-win for both parties, especially for the sound bites on the field in what may end up being a fan-less season for the NFL.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Johnson’s NFL Career Very Complicated

Johnson was a borderline Hall-of-Fame player in his prime. He retired with 766 career receptions for 11,059 yards (14.4 yards per catch), good enough for 36th best on the all-time list. He qualified for six Pro Bowls in Cincinnati and four All-Pro teams (two first-team, two second-team) while playing in one Super Bowl as a member of the Patriots in 2012.

Much like his buddy Owens, Johnson rose to immense fame for his fun bravado and innovative touchdown celebrations. Among his highlighted moves were: putting in the end zone, doing the Riverdance, working the NFL cameras and wearing a Hall-of-Fame gold jacket. But controversy seemed to follow him everywhere he went and was released by the Dolphins in 2012 after being arrested.

Former Bengal Has Flirted with Eagles Before

Johnson has a weird relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles, a team he has lobbied to join many times in the past. He jokingly offered his services in 2016 and then did it again in 2018 when Alshon Jeffery was out rehabbing from rotator cuff surgery.

@Eagles I’m in shape, literally ALWAYS open & faster than everyone there, don’t need a contract just access to WiFi. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 17, 2018

The Miami native has also lent his support to several Eagles players in times of trouble, including sticking up for Carson Wentz last year during a rough patch and then bestowing a “magical” nickname on first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor. It’s hard to tell when Johnson is being serious but he sure is entertaining.

Eagles fans, we’ve been through this before & I’ve never steered you wrong, as a former receiver i guarantee (our) receiving core/p plays extremely well against the Bears, remember this tweet‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 21, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!