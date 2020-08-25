Eagles Waive Promising Young WR, Add Ex-Seahawks TE for Depth

No surprises here. The Eagles added former Seahawks tight end Tyrone Swoopes on Monday to add depth at the position.

The team announced they had waived wide receiver Robert Davis to make room on the roster. Davis, a sixth-round pick out of Georgia State, saw action in two games last season for the Eagles after being promoted from the practice squad on Dec. 12. He made one catch for six yards while seeing 105 total snaps in Philadelphia.

Davis wasn’t thought to be a part of the Eagles’ long-term plans, but his 4.44-second 40-yard time was mildly intriguing — at least before the organization added three burners (Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, Quez Watkins) in April’s draft. The rookies have been flat-out impressive in training camp.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed TE Tyrone Swoopes and waived/injured WR Rob Davis. pic.twitter.com/qgtjKtpGg9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 25, 2020

“My first impressions are all three of them, they can roll,” Wentz said at the start of camp. “They’re quick. They’re fast, natural ball catchers, so I’m excited for all those guys. They all have a great chance to help this team right away this year, even in Week 1 and so, not to put too much pressure on those guys, but I’m excited to see how they develop here over the next couple of weeks.”

Darius Slay Coaching Up Reagor After Reps

Reagor has arguably been the most impressive, even drawing loose comparisons to the Falcons’ Julio Jones. And it seems like everyone at camp has a story about the dynamic rookie. He sped past shutdown cornerback Darius Slay for a touchdown in 1-on-1 drills on Monday and the two players chatted after the rep. It’s all mutual respect.

Jalen Reagor with a great catch in 1 on 1 over Slay with a go route. Slay was right there but Reagor just caught a perfect ball. Slay gave Reagor love afterward. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 24, 2020

“Reagor made a terrific catch, caught it with his fingertips,” Slay said. “I told him he got some good wheels. When me and him go up against each other I want him to be at his best, to help this team win. But he’s a great player … he works hard, got a good drive, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do on the field.”

The Eagles’ first-round draft pick (21st overall) has been mostly running with the first-team offense at padded practices, with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside swapping in in certain packages and formations. Head coach Doug Pederson complimented Reaagor’s size, speed, athleticism, and strength.

Darius Slay has strong praise for #Eagles rookie Jalen Reagor. Been coaching him up after reps. But Slay wouldn’t compare him to anyone. “He’s really his own self right now, got his own identity, he's a great player, man. I just teach him what I know, to help him beat guys.” — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 25, 2020

“For me, I think looking at Jalen, Jalen has a skill set that is very similar [to Julio Jones] with speed, athleticism, size and strength,” Pederson said. “He’s got, as Carson alluded to with the vertical ability and things that Julio can do, but by no means is Jalen there yet. He’s got a lot to learn with the offense, with the game itself, just learning how to be a pro.”

Swoopes Officially Joins Eagles Nest

The Eagles reportedly held a workout on Sunday with Swoopes, the former Texas quarterback. Everything must have gone well — the biggest issue seemed to be the tight end acing his coronavirus test — because he was added to the roster on Tuesday.

Seattle waived him on Aug. 13 from the injured reserve with a settlement. Swoopes saw action in seven games (three starts) and made just two catches for 28 yards during his three years in Seattle. Known more for his blocking skills, the 25-year-old has played on 128 career NFL snaps (109 on offense, 19 on special teams).

Tyrone Swoopes ran 4.65 at 6-4, 247 pounds. Seahawks, Cowboys, Bucs, Bears have shown interest in him at tight end. pic.twitter.com/7K8ZErAB2J — Max Olson (@max_olson) March 28, 2017

The Eagles like athleticism at that position and that’s one thing Swoopes possesses in bushels. Nicknamed “The 18-Wheeler” at Texas, the converted quarterback accounted for 41 total touchdowns for the Longhorns (24 rushing, 17 passing). He also ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Swoopes may get a crack at a spot on the 53-man since Josh Perkins has been listed “out indefinitely” with an undisclosed “upper-body injury.” He was presumed to be the third tight end, although there is still an ongoing competition brewing between undrafted rookie free agent Noah Togiai and veteran Caleb Wilson (seventh-rounder in 2019) to steal that spot.

