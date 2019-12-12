Eagles Add Shiny New Weapon, Addition by Subtraction at WR

The Eagles finally added a speed threat. He was sitting down on the practice squad the whole time.

The team announced on Thursday they had promoted receiver Robert Davis to the 53-man roster. He’ll take the open spot vacated by Alshon Jeffery after the oft-injured receiver was officially placed on injured reserve. Jeffery had been nursing a sore ankle and then broke his foot last week. It was reported he was lost for the season earlier this week.

Davis, a sixth-round draft pick out of Georgia State, had been getting a ton of hype in recent weeks. He gained a reputation as a speedster — 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash — in college and was the only option at wide receiver on the Eagles’ practice squad with legitimate NFL experience.

Davis has appeared in four games, including a start for the Redskins in Week 4, and hauled in one catch for 11 yards. He was a stud for Washington in the preseason after catching three passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard bomb.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles signed receiver Deontay Burnett to fill Davis’ role on the practice squad. The undrafted free agent has spent time with the Titans, Jets and 49ers before landing in Philadelphia. The team still has receivers Marken Michel and Marcus Green down on the practice squad in case they need more depth at the position.

Roster Move: #Eagles have promoted WR Robert Davis from the practice squad to the active roster and placed WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) on Reserve/Injured.#Eagles have signed WR Deontay Burnett to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/iU4ip0oYCj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 12, 2019

Who is Robert Davis? What Does He Bring?

Speed. Lots and lots of speed.

Robert Davis has built a cult following due to his blazing speed. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2017, the 10th best time at the combine. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder also posted the best broad jump of any receiver there.

Davis finished as Georgia State’s career leader in receptions (222) and receiving yards (3,391) while posting 10 games of 100-yards or more and 3,394 all-purpose yards. Yes, he’s kind of a big deal.

What’s the problem? Well, Davis did struggle with injuries in Washington.

He missed the entire 2018 campaign after suffering a broken tibia and a torn LCL. They were tough injuries that Davis worked his tail off to come back from. The sixth-round pick was competing for a starting spot for the Redskins but ultimately lost the job to Terry McLaurin.

“I didn’t know when I was going to be able to come back,” Davis told the Redskins official website about his injury. “I didn’t know if I was going to be the same.”

Alshon Jeffery Hits Injured Reserve

Addition by subtraction at its finest. The Eagles’ decision to place Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve was met with applause by Eagles fans everywhere.

The struggling possession receiver was causing more drama than he was worth with his alleged criticisms of Carson Wentz. While he may technically be the best (read: only) professional pass-catcher on the roster, Jeffery just wasn’t producing. Plain and simple.

By kicking him to IR, the Eagles can start to develop their young talent and let Wentz build a rapport with a new set of hand-picked guys.

It worked last week as the Eagles quarterback relied on Joshua Perkins, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward in a 23-17 win over the Giants. Add Robert Davis to the mix.

“For me, I’ve got no choice but to trust these guys,” Wentz told reporters after last week’s win. “Some of these routes I’ve never even repped before in those situations, but they stepped up and made plays. They did a great job.”

