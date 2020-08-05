Falcons Waive Two UDFAs, Make One Other Surprising Cut

The Atlanta Falcons roster is now down to 77 players after they announced three cuts Tuesday afternoon.

Cornerback Rojesterman Farris, defensive end Bryson Young and defensive end Austin Larkin will all have to find homes elsewhere, and they will.

While the others have plenty of talent, the most surprising name on the list is Austin Larkin.

Larkin Will Be Missed

Larkin joined the Falcons practice squad last offseason. He had a very impressive preseason last August and became quite the fan-favorite while the Falcons bumped him around on and off of the active roster.

This comes by a surprise because Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff were so hell-bent on adding depth to their defensive line. His promising duties at pass rusher would have made you think he wasn’t going anywhere for a bit.

On the line right now, the Falcons have Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Dante Fowler, and Tyeler Davison. The depth chart behind them looks like Dearin Senat, Steven Means, and John Cominsky.

In 2019 combined, Senat, Means, Cominsky, and Larkin took 132 snaps total. Taking into account that Means had spent all last season on injured reserve and Senat and Larkin were only promoted to the active roster a few times. But Larkin stood out and was genuinely liked. The depth chart could have used Larkin.

Falcons Other Cuts

The Falcons also waive rookie center Austin Capps, right tackle Scottie Dill, tight end Caleb Repp and linebacker Jordan Williams.

It’s sad that these undrafted free agents didn’t get much of a chance to display their talents and hopefully they get a chance in the middle of the season or even next season when things are back to normal.

Another slightly surprising cut that was made was Ryan Allen. But the Falcons knew exactly what they were planning to do when they spent money on drafting Sterling Hofricter in the later round of this year’s draft. Sterling will now take over the prominent role at punter. He also has a successful experience as a kicker.

Falcons Reserve/COVID 19 List

The Falcons number drops to 77 because the players on the COVID list don’t count towards the active roster.

The Falcons currently have six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list — FB Keith Smith, LB Foye Oluokun, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DT Tyeler Davison, CB Jamal Carter and QB Danny Etling — after just a week of camp.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that either player has tested positive for the coronavirus, it could mean they were in close contact with someone who has or they are experiencing symptoms.

While we are uncertain as to whether or not Davison, Oluokon, Hawkins, and Etling have the virus, it was confirmed that Falcons fullback Keith Smith and safety Jamal Carter both tested positive for the coronavirus. Smith has not experienced any symptoms.

When a player tests positive and is showing symptoms, at least 10 days must pass since the symptoms first occurred and at least 72 hours must have passed since symptoms last occurred.

If a player tests positive but is showing zero symptoms, he can return either 10 days after the positive test or in just five days if the player tests negative twice.

