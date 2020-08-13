Free Agent TE Luke Stocker Visited With Falcons: Report

The Falcons had a double whammy this offseason after they lost their Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper to the Browns and let go of his backup, Luke Stocker.

Now, it looks like Stocker could find his way back to Atlanta.

Free agent DT Timmy Jernigan visited the #Jaguars and FA TE Luke Stocker visited the #Falcons, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2020

Falcons Release Stocker

Luke Stocker was drafted out of the University of Tennessee by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Stocker, 31, was signed by Atlanta during the 2019 offseason. He added depth and versatility as a tight end. Stocker definitely gave the offense some options as hybrid player being able to play out of a traditional tight end spot and on the line, or as a pseudo-fullback coming out of the backfield. He played in 15 games and made nine starts during his first season as a Falcon and caught eight passes for 53 yards in Atlanta.

The Falcons cut Stocker for salary cap purposes back in March. Stocker still has yet to find a home with only 30 days until kick-off, so the Falcons could get a deal with him.

No Suprise If Falcons Sign Stocker

Yesterday, ESPN’s Vaughn McClure said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Falcons get stocker back.

Vaughn emphasized that Stocker would bring blocking skills to the tight end position and add a nice depth.

“Would not be surprised to see the Falcons bring back Luke Stocker as a blocking tight end”, ESPN’s Vaughn McClure recently tweeted. “He was released in March. They have their pass-catching tight end in Hayden Hurst.”

If Not Stocker, Jaeden Graham Would Have to Step Up

If the Falcons don’t end up begging for Stocker to come back, then Jaeden Graham could be the next best thing, according to QB1.

Graham has shown a lot of energy and talent each time he’s had to step up. Matt Ryan told AtlantaFalcons.com that he has a lot of confidence in Graham as a target.

“I have a lot of confidence in Jaeden Graham,” Ryan said. “He’s done a nice job for us at different points this season when his number has been called he’s made plays for us. He’s always well prepared week in and week out, he’s ready to go. I have full confidence when he gets his chance if those guys can’t go, he’s going to do a great job for us.”

Graham played in 16 games last season with nine receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown and six special teams tackles. He recorded his first career catch, a 21-yard reception in the second quarter that led to a 29-yard field goal against the Cards. On top of that, he had his first touchdown, 18-yards in Week 13. On the same night, he finished with four receptions for 41 yards.

If the Falcons can’t get Stocker back to Atlanta for a reasonable price, they’ll still be okay. Graham is still young but has potential and XLF and NFL tight end Khari Lee has enough experience under his belt to get the job done as blocking TE.

