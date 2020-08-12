No Surprise If Falcons Re-Sign Blocking Tight End

The Atlanta Falcons are completely revamping their tight end position with Austin Hooper out of the picture and Hayden Hurst stepping in to fill his shoes.

The Falcons have their pass-catching tight end void filled, but what about their blocking TE depth?

ESPN analyst and Falcons beat reporter Vaughn McClure wouldn’t be surprised if the Falcons look to a familiar face.

“Would not be surprised to see the Falcons bring back Luke Stocker as a blocking tight end”, ESPN’s Vaughn McClure recently tweeted. “He was released in March. They have their pass-catching tight end in Hayden Hurst.”

Falcons Release Stocker

Luke Stocker was drafted out of the University of Tennessee by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Stocker, 31, was signed by Atlanta during the 2019 offseason. He added depth and versatility as a tight end. Stocker definitely gave the offense some options as hybrid player being able to play out of a traditional tight end spot and on the line, or as a pseudo-fullback coming out of the backfield. He played in 15 games and made nine starts during his first season as a Falcon and caught eight passes for 53 yards in Atlanta.

The Falcons cut Stocker for salary cap purposes back in March. McClure makes a solid point. Stocker still has yet to find a home with only 30 days until kick-off, so the Falcons could get a deal with him.

If Not Stocker Then Who?

If the Falcons don’t end up begging for Stocker to come back, then Jaeden Graham could be the next best thing, according to QB1.

Graham has shown a lot of energy and talent each time he’s had to step up. Matt Ryan told AtlantaFalcons.com that he has a lot of confidence in Graham as a target.

“I have a lot of confidence in Jaeden Graham,” Ryan said. “He’s done a nice job for us at different points this season when his number has been called he’s made plays for us. He’s always well prepared week in and week out, he’s ready to go. I have full confidence when he gets his chance if those guys can’t go, he’s going to do a great job for us.”

Graham played in 16 games last season with nine receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown and six special teams tackles. He recorded his first career catch, a 21-yard reception in the second quarter that led to a 29-yard field goal against the Cards. On top of that, he had his first touchdown, 18-yards in Week 13. On the same night, he finished with four receptions for 41 yards.

If Graham can’t pull it off and Stocker isn’t re-signed, there is one more hope for a blocker.

XFL Tight End Standout Could Be Successful

Khari Lee signed with Atlanta after spending time in the new XFL league. Before the league was canceled due to the coronavirus, Lee had eight receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the DC Defenders in 2020.

Lee, 28, is the fourth former player to go from the canceled XFL to the NFL so far. After the cancellation, players were allowed to sign contracts with NFL teams.

Prior to the XFL, he spent time in the NFL, playing for four different teams. In 2015 the Houston Texans pick him up as an undrafted free agent out of Bowie State. He then had some stints with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills.

Lee might actually be more proven than Graham at this point with his ability to receive and block and impressive explosiveness. However, Stocker would still make for a better option and add some veteran wisdom.

