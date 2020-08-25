Realistic UFC Superfight Would Determine Greatest Fighter Ever, Coach Says

The increasingly realistic superfight between current UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and former welterweight and middleweight champ Georges St-Pierre would determine the greatest fighter ever, according to Nurmagomedov’s coach Javier Mendez.

Mendez has coached “The Eagle” at San Joses’ American Kickboxing Academy for years and he believes that his fighter would be known as the best ever if he defeats “GSP”. When asked during this week’s episode of the Hablemos MMA if the potential clash would determine the GOAT, Mendez said via MMA Junkie, “Yeah, I think so, and so does Khabib. The person that beats GSP will be the best of all time; I think so.”

Both fighters have a claim to GOAT status already. The Eagle is undefeated in 28 fights and boasts a 12-fight win streak in the UFC. He won the lightweight title in April 2018 when he defeated Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision and he has gone on to defend the belt twice, defeating both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier by submission.

Nurmagomedov also holds impressive victories over promotion staples including Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

On the other hand, Georges St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) is a former two-division champion. He was the reigning welterweight champion for five years and he defended it nine times. GSP also won the middleweight championship in his last fight and vacated the belt shortly after.

The French Canadian has defeated the likes of Michael Bisping, Johny Hendricks and Nick Diaz.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Khabib Still Has a Major Challenge to Prepare for: Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje

Before any of this superfight talk can really fire up, The Eagle must defend his title against current interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. “The Highlight” has been on a tear in the division, winning his last four bouts, all by KO or TKO.

Gaethje boasts a pro record of 22-2 and 19 of his victories have come via KO or TKO. Paired with his impressive wrestling background, The Highlight poses a massive threat to Nurmagomedov’s throne. The two champions are set to unify the lightweight belt during UFC 254 on October 26.

A fight between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre has the makings of being one of the biggest events in UFC history, however it all hinges on The Eagle defeating Gaethje. If The Eagle defeats Gaethje, he has made it clear that he wants to fight GSP and then possibly retire. If he loses to The Highlight, it is unclear what Nurmagomedov’s next move will be.

GSP Hasn’t Fought Since 2017 But Has Shown Interest in Fighting The Eagle

At 39 years old, GSP’s fighting days are numbered. The last time he competed inside the Octagon was in November 2017 when he won the middleweight championship by defeating then-champ Michael Bisping.

St-Pierre came back from a four-year hiatus from the sport to move up to middleweight and challenge Bisping. GSP put on a stellar performance and submitted the champ in the third round. However, shortly after earning his second divisional title, St-Pierre vacated the belt and retired from the sport.

GSP has expressed interest several times in fighting Nurmagomedov and one of St-Pierre’s representatives from the agency CAA recently confirmed that “all parties have some level of interest,” according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

READ NEXT: UFC’s Jon Jones Shares Private Message: ‘This Dude Is Dangerous’ [LOOK]