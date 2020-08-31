Ivan Rakitic on Brink of Completing Move Away From Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic is set to leave Barcelona and return to former club Sevilla.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who is in the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou, is having a medical with Julen Lopetegui’s side ahead of completing his transfer, according to Alberto Fernández at Marca.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported Rakitic asked to leave Barcelona and only ever wanted to head back to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Rakitic himself asked to Barça to leave the club. He only wanted to come back to Sevilla. Love story. Back @ home. 🤝🔴 #transfers https://t.co/tEIao7oaDF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2020

Sevilla are only expected to pay a nominal fee for Rakitic, but the transfer does allow Barcelona to free up some space on their wage bill. The Croatia international earns in the region of €8 million annually at the Camp Nou, according to journalist Alfredo Martinez.

Time Up for Rakitic at Barcelona

Rakitic leaves Barcelona after six years at the club during which time he has won four league titles, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey four times. Rakitic was also part of the Croatia team that reached the World Cup final in 2018.

The midfielder has been a key part of the Barcelona starting XI throughout his career at the Camp Nou but had already been told by new manager Ronald Koeman he was not part of his plans for the future.

He heads to a Sevilla team who finished 2019-20 on a high by winning the Europa League. Lopetegui’s side have already strengthened this summer by completing permanent deals for Suso and Oscar Rodriguez, while Rakitic will take the place of the departing Ever Banega.

Barcelona Set for New-Look Midfield?

Rakitic is the second midfielder to depart Barcelona this summer. He follows Arthur Melo in moving away from the club, while Arturo Vidal has admitted he’s tempted by a move to Juventus.

The changes mean Barcelona could be set for a new-look midfield next season under new manager Koeman. Frenkie de Jong is being tipped for a more influential role, while 21-year-old Riqui Puig could become a regular if he’s promoted from Barcelona B.

Miralem Pjanic can also expect a place in the starting XI following his move from Juventus, although his arrival at Barca has been delayed following confirmation he’s tested positive for Covid-19.

