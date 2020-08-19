LeBron James’ Hair A Lakers Distraction? Stephon Marbury Reveals Why

Stephon Marbury went for the jugular on Wednesday after: he talked about LeBron James’ hair.

“I seen a dude put glue on his head,” said Marbury via Instagram Live.

Stephon Marbury says LeBron James' barber spends five minutes on one side of his head when he gets a shapeup & he puts his du rag on crooked afterward. Marbury also says the Lakers All Star pays TNT & ESPN cameraman to use certain camera angles as filters during games. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) August 19, 2020

“Don’t that hurt? How you take a shower?

“If you saw me speak to you and I have a whole bunch of waves [in my hair]…how do you do that and you know a little bit of water [hits it] it’s gonna stink. Do you blowdry?”

A two-time NBA All Star, Stephon Marbury played 12 NBA seasons in the National Basketball Association. During his NBA career, Marbury averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Jealousy is Real…he needs to Cleanse his Soul!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 19, 2020

While on Instagram Live, Marbury told viewers that while LeBron James gets his hairlined trimmed, his barber ‘spends five minutes on one side of his head’ and furthered his thought process by stating that once James finished getting his haircut, he puts his du-rag on crooked and that James pays television networks to give him better camera angles that accentuate more flattering angles to his receding hairline.

“I know he didn’t put a rug on his head,” said Marbury.

“I don’t have no hair on his head. Somebody sent me a clip where his head was over his headband.

“What was that about?”

LeBron James had a pretty big game statistically last night. James posted 23 points, 17 rebounds, 16 assists and a steal in the Lakers’100-93 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

It didn’t matter to Marbury. “How you gonna have a bald spot and then the next season it’s all black,” he said.

“I’m not saying LeBron James is not great. He’s an amazing basketball. You’re just mad about the things that I say that he can’t do.”

Marbury’s assessment drew the ire of retired NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

“Jealousy is Real,” Perkins tweeted. “He needs to Cleanse his Soul!!!”

Marbury has been vocal about James for a while now. Ahead of ESPN’s Last Dance Chicago Bulls documentary back in April, Marbury told me that the coronavirus pandemic will allow everyone to be home and see why Michael Jordan reigns supreme over LeBron James.

“The crazy part is that now everybody is home, so nobody can’t go anywhere,” Marbury told the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“All the kids have to watch it and they’re gonna be like, ‘Daammmnnn! This is crazy!’ So it’s kind of like going to mess things up for guys like LeBron James and them saying like – You can’t say that LeBron Jmaes is better than Michael Jordan? C’mon man. LeBron’s a great player. Don’t get me wrong. A great, great player. Unbelievable. Amazing. But better than Michael Jordan? – it’s not even the same. It’s just different. In fact, it needs no explanation or explaining because we can’t talk about Jordan’s game. It’s like we need to talk about what people are ‘not.’

“People wanna rank Jordan? Jordan shouldn’t even be ranked. It should be Kobe, then LeBron and then you can pick guys after that. There’s just no comparison man. It’s not the same. It’s just different worlds. Different mentalities. I don’t know why Jordan’s name is mentioned in the same conversation sometimes. I’ll clear that up real quick…there’s really no need to talk about that.”