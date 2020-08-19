Los Angeles Lakers All Star LeBron James Aired out by Stephon Marbury

LeBron James had a pretty big game statistically in the Los Angeles Lakers’100-93 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Akron, Ohio native finished Game 1 of the best of seven series with a triple-double to the tune of 23 points, 17 rebounds, 16 assists and a steal.

Though it was a loss, James’ outing was a record-setting night. He surpassed the late Kobe Bryant for the third-most triple-doubles in Lakers franchise history.

The coronavirus pandemic halted NBA play on March 11 and the league resumed play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

22 NBA teams competed to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13.

Following last night’s loss against the Blazers, James discussed the lack of fans in the stands. “I continue to say this is different,”James said via Zoom media availability.

“We’re in a bubble with no fans. But as far as me being locked in on the gameplan, that doesn’t change. Not one bit.”

Stephon Marbury caught wind of James’ press conference and took to Instagram Live to give his two cents on the lack of fans. “He shoots different without fans,” said Marbury.

“Buddy there are no fans. Do you want fans to come so they can cheer for you and you can get infected?!”

“I’m not saying LeBron James is not great. He’s an amazing basketball player. You’re just mad about the things that I say that he can’t do.”

A two-time NBA All Star, Stephon Marbury played 12 NBA seasons. He veraged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Marbury still has his critiques of James’ game. Marbury noted that the 6’9 All-Star never bends his knees and ‘plays bully basketball.’

In last night’s Blazers win, Damian Lillard provided 34 points (9-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five assists, five rebounds and a blocked shot across 42 minutes on Tuesday. “But why they not talking about Dame Lillard being the best player in the NBA,” Marbury stated in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“He’s intelligent. Real and a killer. Him being the best in the game right now is due to how he’s playing right now. Everyone’s record is 0-0. It doesn’t matter [what] you did in the regular season as there are 3 seasons in basketball, Play Finals.

“He’s going off. It’s a different going off. Did you see the work he put in before this all started? 1 of 1.”

Stephon Marbury’s been quite vocal about LeBron James this year. “You can’t say that LeBron Jmaes is better than Michael Jordan,” Marbury told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast back in the spring.

“C’mon man. LeBron’s a great player. Don’t get me wrong. A great, great player. Unbelievable. Amazing. But better than Michael Jordan? – it’s not even the same. It’s just different. In fact, it needs no explanation or explaining because we can’t talk about Jordan’s game. It’s like we need to talk about what people are “not.”