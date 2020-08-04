Mike Tyson Talks More About Fighting Conor McGregor [WATCH]

Mike Tyson talked more about fighting Conor McGregor this week during the returning boxing champ’s recent appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show”. Tyson already revealed last week that he thinks he could knock out the UFC superstar in a fight under boxing rules, but the 54-year-old former heavyweight champion talked more about the hypothetical Tyson vs. McGregor matchup in the clip below.

After all these years @MikeTyson revealed the secret to beating him in a fight… Stepping on his feet. @TheNotoriousMMA For Mike's full appearance: https://t.co/0viNdky3Qm pic.twitter.com/eaEz6nW4dG — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 4, 2020

Mike Tyson on UFC’s Octagon: ‘I Don’t Think I Want to Do That’

Patrick asked, “I heard that you said that you could knock out Conor McGregor in the ring, but would you get in the Octagon with Conor McGregor?”

Tyson said, “I don’t think I want to do that. And not because Conor might kick my ass, just the fact that Conor has the right to step on my feet, and if anybody steps on my feet I’m tapping out.”

Patrick asked, “Wait, so that’s the secret to beating you? Stepping on your toes?”

Tyson said, “But if he steps on my feet when we step out of the ring it’s gonna be a problem.”

McGregor saw the clip on Twitter and liked the post.

That means in the unlikely event that the world’s biggest MMA superstar ever finds himself in a fight against Tyson, he’ll know exactly what move to make first.

