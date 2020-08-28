Chiefs’ No. 1 Pick Receives Huge Praise From Broncos, Chargers HOF’ers

The hype train surrounding Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has only picked up steam as the 2020 NFL season draws closer. With 2019 starter Damien Williams recently opting out of the upcoming season, the 21-year-old rookie is not expected to face much opposition for playing time alongside Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs backfield.

From the fantasy football community to current Pro Bowl-caliber players, “CEH” is considered to have all the makings of a future star. During an appearance on NFL Total Access this week, former Denver Broncos standout and Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis shared some thoughts on the 2020 first-round draft choice that are sure to excite the Chiefs fan base, again.

“When you watch him play, he brings an excitement to the game,” said Davis. “They can put him all over the field. He can be in a wide set. He can run multiple routes. He’s not just a back like myself that you throw out there and I’m just eye candy out there. He’s actually running real routes. He can do some damage. On that team with all the weapons, the rich just got richer.”

Surely that’s some high praise for a rookie running back who has yet to take a regular season NFL snap, however, Davis is far from alone thus far in his observation of Edwards-Helaire.

‘LT’ Echos Brian Westbrook Comparison for Chiefs’ Rookie

When Kansas City landed Edwards-Helaire with the No.32 overall pick in April, the K.C. front office had every reason to be excited; especially considering head coach Andy Reid told general manager Brett Veach leading up to the draft that the LSU product was “better” than former All-Pro RB Brian Westbrook, one of Reid’s protege’s during his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Another Hall of Famer, RB LaDainian Tomlinson, threw his stamp of approval on the Westbrook comparison during the NFL Total Access segment alongside Davis.

“I like that comparison in Brian Westbrook,” said Tomlinson. “I think he has a lot of the same traits and characteristics that Brian did. I think back to what (Daniel Jeremiah) was talking about, the fact that Patrick Mahomes can get better and sometimes take what the defense gives him…that’s where a running back helps you. I think that’s what Clyde Edwards-Helaire does for this offense. It gives them easy yards at times, easy first downs where Patrick Mahomes doesn’t have to feel he has to do everything. He has a guy to check the ball down to and make big plays out of the backfield. That’s a luxury for a quarterback to have if you have a running back that can do everything. You can put him in situations where he’ll have a mismatch. I believe that’s what Clyde Edwards-Helaire will do for this offense.”

If Edwards-Helaire can replicate even a portion of the success of Tomlinson or Davis — who racked up a combined 3,087 total scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns in their rookie seasons — Kansas City could very well have their franchise running back.

