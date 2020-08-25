Chiefs’ Interest in Raiders’ Speedy No. 1 Draft Pick Confirmed

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver corps possesses a scary amount of speed. What’s scarier, however, is the thought of Henry Ruggs III alongside the likes of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins.

In the days leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, NBC Sports reporter and long-time NFL scribe Peter King revealed a rumor that the defending champions were interested in the Alabama speedster in Round 1. Unfortunately for Kansas City, Ruggs was the first wideout off the board in a hotly-contested trio of receivers including Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, ultimately landing with the division rival Las Vegas Raiders 20 spots ahead of their No. 32 overall pick.

Reporter Confirms Chiefs’ Interest in Henry Ruggs

In his “Football Morning in America” column on Monday, which highlighted a trip to Chiefs’ training camp this past week, King validated the juicy rumor that he raised earlier this spring.

The Thursday night opener against Houston is 17 days away. This is why depth at receiver is so vital and why, honestly, the Chiefs were seriously considering drafting Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs in April if he plummeted in round one; instead, he went 12th overall to the Raiders. Gluttonous? Maybe. But for [Andy] Reid and [Brett] Veach, the idea that you can’t have enough speed is not a cliché.

The Chiefs, who entered opening night of the 2020 NFL Draft with only five total selections, opted to stay put at No. 32, instead picking up LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who now finds himself in a battle for the starting gig following Damien Williams’ opt out of the upcoming season.

