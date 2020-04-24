Chiefs Draft ‘Franchise Running Back’ in 1st Round [LOOK]

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Thursday night’s 2020 NFL Draft with an NFL-low five picks, leaving many to believe the defending Super Bowl champions would be trading back to acquire more draft capital. However, once the Green Bay Packers surprised the football world with their selection of Utah State QB Jordan Love, the phones went silent, according to general manager Brett Veach.

Instead, Veach pulled the trigger on another exciting offensive playmaker for Andy Reid and company. With the 32nd overall pick, the Chiefs drafted former LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who played alongside the league’s new No. 1 overall pick, QB Joe Burrow.

With the 32nd pick, the Chiefs are taking RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU. He’s a nice fit for KC’s offense as the Chiefs continue to build around Patrick Mahomes. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 24, 2020

Here is the scoop on Edwards-Helaire, per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Compact, sudden back who runs low to the ground with power and balance to break tackles and the agility to bob, weave and shake them in tight quarters. Edwards-Helaire runs with instinctive eyes and quick-cut foot speed. He doesn’t really have tells or tendencies and can alter the rush track when needed, which makes him so unpredictable for defenses. While he can create for himself, he’s better off working inside-out as NFL linebackers might be able to outflank him on pure outside runs. He has pop behind his pads but lacks short-yardage size. He has the talent to become a good, three-down back in time, but needs to improve in pass protection.

The 5’7,” 207-pound rusher was the first running back drafted on Thursday, ahead of other notable names such as Georgia’s D’Andre Swift and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the first round, Veach called his top pick a “franchise running back” in the mold of former Philadelphia Eagles RB Brian Westbrook.

Brett Veach said Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the best player available at No. 32. "We certainly view this guy as a franchise running back," Veach said. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 24, 2020

Edwards-Helaire is expected to compete with incumbent starter Damien Williams for snaps in year one. Back at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, he called the idea of playing alongside Patrick Mahomes “pretty cool,” while noting that Kansas City’s offense is “pretty much the same way we ran our college offense.”

Here's what new Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire had to say at the NFL Combine about the prospect of playing for the Chiefs and with Patrick Mahomes: pic.twitter.com/4JDdIIuYvm — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) April 24, 2020

As for Mahomes‘ feelings on the Chiefs’ choice, it didn’t take long for the MVP passer to chime in on Twitter.

