Buccaneers Favorite to Land Tom Brady, per Oddsmakers

Tom Brady’s free agency hasn’t disappointed from an entertainment standpoint. The NFL will watch him play elsewhere next season, as Brady took to social media to announce his decision to leave the Patriots:

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives, and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK, and the Kraft family, and the entire organization: I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone.

“…Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for your incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

There has been talks of Brady leaving the Patriots for at least a year, though many believed the two sides would work it out and continue the relationship.

It’s not certain what exactly caused Brady to search for a home elsewhere. There are conflicting reports on whether the Patriots negotiated with Brady. One reporter said that the two sides did at least have cursory conversations and the QB wasn’t happy with the number that the Patriots were offering in their contract offer.

Source: "They gave Tom a number. He didn't want it." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 17, 2020

What Kind of Offers are Available for Brady?

The Chargers and the Buccaneers each have reportedly strong offers for the QB.

The #Bucs made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady believed to be $30M or more. The #Chargers did, as well. And now, he’s leaving New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Both the Buccaneers and the Chargers have an attractive set of weaponry. Mike Evans would likely be the best WR Brady played with since Randy Moss. Tampa Bay has emerging stud Chris Godwin in the fold in addition to two talented tight ends in OJ Howard and Cameron Brate.

The Chargers have a talented skill position group that mirrors what Brady knows. Keenan Allen (assuming he can stay healthy) can operate like Julian Edelman. Austin Ekeler is the type of shifty pass-catching back that Brady has utilized with success his whole career and Hunter Henry can do his best Gronk impersonation on the field.

Where Will Tom Brady Play Next Season?

Fox Bet has made the Buccaneers the favorite to land Brady at -275. The Chargers are the next highest at +250.

Here are some of the other notable odds:

Las Vegas Raiders: +500

Indianapolis Colts: +500

Miami Dolphins: +900

New York Giants: +2800

New England Patriots: +15000

