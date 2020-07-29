Buccaneers Tight End Recovers From COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t technically been conducting offseason workouts but their new quarterback has been privately leading them.

Tight end Cameron Brate, who was one of the participants in Brady’s drills, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Brate has recovered and the 29-year-old made a video promoting the donation of plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

#Bucs TE Cameron Brate says he has recovered from COVID-19, promotes plasma donation.

Brate was a regular with at least a dozen other players at Tom Brady’s Berkeley Prep workouts pic.twitter.com/FbW7VZ5OAC — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 29, 2020

Should the NFL Investigate Brady and the Bucs?

Brady continued to work out with his new Buccaneers teammates earlier in the offseason despite the warning of the NFLPA for to stop.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFLPA medical director, said in an email to all players at the time. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

Florida was seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. At the time, Brady led workouts with both offensive and defensive players.

Prior to that, Brady was in the news for breaking Florida’s stay-at-home order on at least two occasions, including one where he accidentally broke into some one’s home, believing that it was offensive coordinator’s Byron Leftwich’s house.

Brady wasn’t arrested for breaking and entering, though it’s possible the league could take some sort of disciplinary action for the incident, as he was not supposed to be meeting with members of his new team.

“Totally illegal,” a connected source told Mike Florio of NBC Sports. “They should be fined. Plus, I bet those duffel bags had footballs in them.”

Breaking offseason protocol has resulted in a fine previously, so it seems like a suspension is not in the cards.

Brady was also in the news for being in a public park earlier this offseason. That park was closed because of COVID-19 and the QB was ushered out of it. In this case, Tampa Bay’s Mayor apologized to Brady for enforcing the law.

Looking at the Buccaneers’ Offense

The weaponry in Tampa Bay is explosive. Brady arguably has as greatest of a collection of options he’s ever played with (Yes, Randy Moss was the greatest WR Brady has ever played with but those teams with Moss weren’t as stacked as this year’s Bucs).

Tampa Bay could run two tight ends in the way the Patriots did with Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez back in 2011. The team could do so without putting too much on any one tight end’s plate. Expect a rotation between, O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski, and Brate.

Not to mention, the Bucs also have all-pro Mike Evans, speedster Chris Godwin and Ronald Jones II at running back (who should be a sought after fantasy asset).

NFL analyst Maurice Jones-Drew recently predicted a record setting season for the Bucs with Brady throwing 4,500 and 55 touchdowns. There should be plenty of opportunities to go around in Tampa Bay.