Chiefs Sign Former Dolphins Lineman, Finalize Practice Squad Roster

Following a flurry of transactions over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs filled all but one of its 16 allotted practice squad roster spots. After hosting a trio of free agents for visits on Monday, we now know which player will round out Kansas City’s practice squad.

According to the NFL transaction report, OL Danny Isidora has agreed to a deal with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The #Chiefs have filled their final practice squad spot with the addition of offensive guard Danny Isidora, who played 24 games the past three seasons with Minnesota and Miami. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 8, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Background on Danny Isidora

Isidora, a fourth-year offensive lineman out of the University of Miami (FL), was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his first two professional seasons, the 6-foot-3-inch guard played in 21 games, including three starts.

Prior to last year’s final roster cuts, the Vikings traded Isidora to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. He went on to start the first three games of the 2019 regular season before a foot injury landed the guard on the season-ending injured reserve list. Back to full health in 2020, Isidora was unfortunately a victim of the Dolphins’ 53-man roster cuts over the weekend.

With nearly 600 total snaps and experience in two different systems, the 26-year-old makes for a solid developmental candidate and insurance policy in the case of multiple injuries along the Chiefs’ interior offensive line.

Chiefs 2020 Practice Squad Roster

In addition to Darryl Williams, Isidora is just the second offensive lineman on the 2020 practice squad, which comes as a slight surprise considering the expanded practice squad limits and the team’s decision to keep nine offensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster.

Now that Isidora is under contract, here is Kansas City’s full 16-man practice squad heading into Week 1:

QB Jordan Ta’amu

QB Matt Moore

RB DeAndre Washington

WR Kalija Lipscomb

WR Gehrig Dieter

WR Maurice Ffrench

WR Jody Fortson

OL Darryl Williams

OL Danny Isidora

DE Tim Ward

DT Braxton Hoyett

LB Darius Harris

LB Omari Cobb

DB Chris Lammons

DB Lavert Hill

S Rodney Clemons

ALSO READ: