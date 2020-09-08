Chiefs Targeting Ex-Broncos Free Agent Wide Receiver?

Following a round of cuts to trim the roster down to 53 players ahead of Week 1, Kansas City Chiefs brought back many of those familiar faces over the weekend to fill 15-of-16 practice squad spots.

On Monday, the team hosted three free agents, including a former draft pick of a division rival. According to the NFL’s transaction report for September 7, WR Juwann Winfree, OL Danny Isidora and P Tyler Newsome were in Kansas City for visits, potentially as options for the team’s final practice squad opening.

Winfree, a 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound playmaker out of Colorado, originally remained in the state after the Denver Broncos traded up to select him in the sixth round (No. 187 overall) of last year’s NFL Draft. The newly-turned 24-year-old saw action in three games (63 total snaps) for the Broncos in 2019, primarily on special teams, before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in December. He was waived by Denver over the weekend and will not be returning to the team’s practice squad, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver.

Isidora, similar to Winfree, was a victim of 53-man roster cuts over the weekend as the Miami Dolphins elected to part ways with the 6-foot-3-inch, 306-pound interior offensive lineman. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first two professional seasons up north, playing in 21 games with three starts. At 26 years old, Isidora could make for a solid developmental candidate for the Chiefs’ practice squad, which currently features only one other offensive lineman, Darryl Williams.

Newsome spent time with the club during the offseason in competition with rookie Tommy Townsend for the starting punting job following the surprise release of 15-year veteran Dustin Colquitt back in April. While Townsend has been awarded the gig for now, Newsome could make sense for the final practice squad spot in case of an injury or performance issues. With increased COVID-19 testing protocols in place for free agents, having a familiar face on call could prove to be a strategic move for the Chiefs coaching staff.

